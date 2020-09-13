Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automated Border Control Market market.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Automated border control Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global automated border control market report has been segmented on the basis of component, solution type, application, and region.

Global Automated Border Control Market: Overview

Automated border control also known as e-gate, is type of physical barrier that is used for opening door to secure and seamless processing of passengers. This system contains hardware and software such as face reorganization, iris recognition, fingerprint, or combination of those things. Identity cards that contains chip with all the information regarding identity of an individual is also used to gain access and pass the gate. Automated border control opens gate and permits passengers to pass once the identity is confirmed. Automated border control systems collect personal information of an individual such as address, name, birth date, gender, nationality, photograph, etc.

Global Automated Border Control Market: Dynamics

Increasing adoption of automation based systems in airports, land ports, and seaports, owing to rising security concerns is a major factor driving growth of the global automated border control market. In addition, automated border control system offers convenience to travelling passengers. It also reduces time and eliminates chances of human error. These are some of the factors propelling growth of the global market. Furthermore, growing number of international airports and use of Internet of things services are factors expected to support growth of the global automated border control market over the forecast period.

However, requirement of high capital for automated border control is a factor that may hamper growth of the global automated border control market. In addition, occurrence of cases of identity theft is another factor that could affect growth of the target market. Nevertheless, increasing number of air travel passengers and growing construction of airports and land ports in developing countries can create high revenue opportunities for players in the target market.

Global Automated Border Control Market: Segment Analysis

Among the component segments, the software segment is expected to register high growth in terms of revenue in the near future. This software is also used for risk assessment of the travelling passengers. Increasing demand for automation software that ensures efficiency of document and biometric recognition at ports is creating future revenue opportunities for this segment in the target market.

Among the solution type segments, the ABC e-gate segment accounts for significant share in terms of revenue and is expected to register lucrative growth over the forecast period. Increasing installation of automated border control e-gates, owing to increasing number of travelers, coupled with increasing adoption of automation technology is supporting growth of ABC e-gate segment.

Global Automated Border Control Market: Regional Analysis

Currently, market in Europe dominates the global market in terms of revenue and is expected to maintain its position over the forecast period. Presence of prominent players, coupled with government funding for automated border control are major factors driving growth of the target market in this region. Market in North America expected to account for second-highest share in terms of revenue in the near future, followed by Asia Pacific. Market in Asia Pacific is expected to register significant growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Government support for installation of automated border control systems to improve security at airports and land ports in countries in this region is a key factor fueling growth of the target market.

Global Automated Border Control Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Component:

Software

Services

Hardware

Segmentation by Solution Type:

ABC kiosk

ABC e-gate

Segmentation by Application:

Land Port

Seaport

Airport

