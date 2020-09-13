Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Embedded Security Market market.

Global Embedded Security Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global embedded security market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, security type, application, and region.

Global Embedded Security Market: Overview

Embedded security provides protection to the software that is running on embedded system, from security threats.

Global Embedded Security Market: Dynamics

High adoption of embedded security systems in smartphones, laptops, tablets, etc., couple with increasing security threats are major factors driving growth of the global embedded security market. In addition, rising trend of wearables among individuals is another factor fueling growth of the global market. Government initiatives to promote digitalization for ease of financial transactions, improve efficiency and productivity, e-governance, etc. is a factor supporting growth of the target market. Furthermore, growing applications of Internet of things in IoT security systems is a factor expected to propel growth of the global embedded security market in the near future.

However, lack of awareness regarding advantages of embedded security is a factor that may hamper growth of the global embedded security market. In addition, low budget allocations for security applications in various countries is a challenging factor that could affect growth of the global market. Nevertheless, growing demand for embedded security systems in industrial internet of things applications and growing industrial sector in developing countries can create high revenue opportunities for key players in the target market.

Global Embedded Security Market: Segment Analysis

Among the product type segments, the secure element and embedded SIM segment is expected to dominate the global market in terms of revenue in the near future. High use of embedded SIM in payment cards, government documents, identification cards, licenses, as well as smart devices such as tablets and smartphones is a factor fueling growth of this segment in the global market.

Among the application segments, the payment processing and cards segment is expected to register high growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Payment processing and cards include EVM cards that stands for Europay, Mastercard, and Visa. Increasing use of EVM cards for transactions as they help to prevent counterfeiting is a factor supporting growth of this segment in the global market.

Global Embedded Security Market: Regional Analysis

Market in North America is expected to register high growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Increasing adoption of embedded security for protection of sensitive data is a key factor driving growth of the target market in this region. In addition, government initiatives for usage of security systems as well as budget allocation for adoption of security policies for protection of critical infrastructure are also factors supporting growth of the target market, especially in US and Canada in this region.

Market in Asia Pacific accounts for significant share in terms of revenue and is expected to maintain its dominance in the near future. Increasing manufacturing of smartphones and growing automotive manufacturing industries, especially in China are factors propelling growth of the embedded security market in Asia Pacific.

Global Embedded Security Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Hardware Security Module

Secure Element and Embedded SIM

Hardware Tokens

Trusted Platform Module

Segmentation by Security Type:

Payment

Content Protection

Authentication and Access Management

Segmentation by Application:

Smart Identity Cards

Smartphones and Tablets

Payment Processing and Cards

Wearables

Computers

Industrial

Automotive

