Global High Performance Fibers Market: Overview

High performance fibers offers exceptional strength and chemical and heat resistance. In addition, high performance fibers have various attributes such as high tension, high elongation, fire resistance and insulation. Due to its unique properties high performance fiber are utilized in different end-use industries such as medical & healthcare, electronics and telecommunication, defence and military, aerospace, automotive and buildings and construction.

Global High Performance Fibers Market: Dynamics

The key factor driving growth of the target market is its usage in various industries including automotive, aerospace, construction and buildings, and electronics. Some high performance fibers such as aramid fibers, carbon fibers, and ceramic fibers are utilized in aerospace industry to enhance performance of engine. Moreover, high performance fiber components are lighter in weight thus providing more fuel efficiency, and it also increases durability of components. Stringent government regulations for reducing emission of CO2 has increased the demand for high performance fibers across the globe. Also rising demand for light weight components in vehicles has resulted into replacement of steel component by high performance fibers which in turn expected to drive growth of the global high performance fibers market.

Moreover, high performance fibers used in production process of composites that is used in vessels and vehicles at defense industry. In many industries like textile, electronics and telecommunication, etc., this high performance fiber are used for manufacturing purpose of technical textiles that require chemical resistance. In addition, these fibers are utilized in manufacturing of electric circuit and fiber optics. These are other major factors expected to fuel growth of the global high performance fiber market.

However, high prices and high maintenance cost of high performance fibers is expected to hamper growth of the global high performance fibers market. In addition, concerns related to recycling of high performance fiber is another factor expected to hinder growth of the global high performance fibers market.

Global High Performance Fibers Market: Segment Analysis

Among the fiber type segments, the carbon fiber segment is expected to register largest revenue share in the global high performance fibers market. Carbon fibers offers various properties including high temperature tolerance, low thermal expansion, high chemical resistance, high tensile strength, and low weight. These properties increased its demand in various industries to manufacture Fiberglass Reinforced Plastics (FRP) boards, golf shafts, wind blade components, automotive structural parts, and aircraft structural components.

Global High Performance Fibers Market: Region Analysis

The Asia Pacific market is expected to account for significant share in terms of revenue in the target market. This is attributed to presence of major players such as Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd, Toray Industries Inc., Teijin for manufacturing high performance fibers, majorly in japan. In addition, high availability of raw material and labours at lower cost is expected to augment the global high performance fibers market growth in this region.

Global High Performance Fibers Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Fiber Type:

Carbon Fiber

Aramid Fiber

Ceramics Fiber

Glass Fiber

Others

Segmentation by Application:

Electronics and communication

Automobile

Aerospace

Marine

Medical

Sporting goods

Others

