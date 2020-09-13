Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Black Start Generator Market market.

the global black start generator market is segmented on the basis of type, power rating, application, and region.

Global Black Start Generator Market: Overview

Black start is the process to recover from a partial or total shutdown of the power transmission system. A black start generator is a power generation unit which provides initial power backup to power plants during a power blackout, without depending on any external electric source. They are majorly used in hydro, thermal, and nuclear power plants and helps to survive in complete blackout due to technical or natural disasters.

Global Black Start Generator Market: Dynamics

Rising power demand and lack of power distribution infrastructure are some of the factors expected to fuel growth of target market. In addition, construction of nuclear, thermal, and hydro power plants, along with growing manufacturing sector are some other factors estimated to boost growth of the target market in the near future. Moreover, growing usage of black start generator in healthcare, manufacturing, and IT sectors as well as increasing demand from the oil & gas sector are some factors projected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period. However, high operation and maintenance cost due to regular maintenance and testing may hamper growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Recent trend observed in the global market is developed countries such as US, Canada, and Germany are investing in construction and reconstruction of power plants due to high power plant retirement rate. Moreover, manufacturers also focusing to launch advanced products which reduce pollution, offers easy fuel sourcing, along with longer life span. In 2015, for instance, General Electric Co. has launched LM6000 family of aeroderivative gas turbines products with black start requirements.

Global Black Start Generator Market: Segment Analysis

Among the type segments, the diesel segment is projected to account for significant revenue share in the global market. Furthermore, hybrid and gas generators are mostly preferred in US, UK, and Canada, due to developed gas distribution network.

Among the power rating segments, the 2,000 kW- 3,000 kW segment is estimated to account for major revenue share, and is projected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.

Among the application segments, the power industry segment is estimated to account for highest market share in the target market.

Global Black Start Generator Market: Regional Analysis

The market in Asia Pacific accounts for a major share to the global black start generator market. This is attributed to favorable policies, increasing foreign investments related to thermal power plants, and increasing manufacturing industry in the region. Construction of new power plants, majorly in China, India, Thailand, and Indonesia, and need for adequate power supply are some of the factors expected to further fuel growth of the target market.

The market in North America is expected to account for significant share in terms of revenue in the upcoming period, owing to increasing demand for power backup devices in countries such as US and Canada.

Global Black Start Generator Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Diesel

Gas

Hybrid

Segmentation by Power Rating:

Below 1,000 kW

1,000 kW- 2,000 kW

2,000 kW- 3,000 kW

Above 3,000 kW

Segmentation by Application:

Power

Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

