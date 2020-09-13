Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Condoms Market market.

Global Condoms Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global condoms market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, material type, distribution channel, and region.

Global Condoms Market: Overview

Condoms are thin pouches used during sexual intercourse as a barrier contraceptive in order to avoid sperm to enter into the vagina. These pouches reduce the probability of pregnancy or sexually transmitted infection (STI), including HIV. Condoms are made of latex, polyurethane or polyisoprene. They are reliable with no serious side effects to avoid pregnancy if used carefully.

Global Condoms Market: Dynamics

Rising concerns associated with sexual health, coupled with growing demand and awareness for contraceptives, growing population, and favorable regulations, are major factors proliferating growth of the global condoms market. Increasing awareness towards sexually transmitted infections such as HIV/AIDS, human papillomavirus infection, genital herpes, chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis in order to prevent it by sexual activity. This is another major factor estimated to drive growth of the target market in years to come. For instance, according to WHO, more than 1 Mn sexually transmitted infections (STIs) are acquired every day across the globe. It is essential to maintain quality of condoms manufactured and should be properly purchased, stored, distributed, and handled in order to avoid leakage or tearing of condoms for adequate protection. This is among some other factors gaining traction of the target market.

However, slippage during sex, allergy related to latex or plastic materials for particular individuals, and availability of alternative contraceptives are factors challenging growth of the global market to certain extent. An ongoing trend observed in the market is the increasing adoption of HEX condom, a re-engineered latex condom owing to its strength, extra grip, and security avoiding slippage.

Increasing focus on manufacturing of condoms that are relatively thin and invisible, introduction of new and innovative condoms such as nano-lubricated condom created by nanofabrication technology, and integration of wearable technology, are among some factors expected to create revenue opportunities for the manufacturers, and projected to augment growth of the target market.

Global Condoms Market: Segment Analysis

Among product type segments, the male condoms segment is expected to account for significant revenue growth in the potential market. This can be attributed to increasing demand for condoms to avoid unwanted pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases.

Among material type segments, the latex segment is projected to register for significant revenue share in the target market, followed by non-latex segment.

Among distribution channel segments, the retail segment is expected to register for significant revenue share in the target market, followed by online segment.

Global Condoms Market: Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific condoms market is expected to register highest revenue share, and projected to dominate in the global condoms market over the forecast period. This dominance is attributable to growing population, coupled with rising disposable income in countries in Asia Pacific region. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest growth rate in years to come. The condoms market in North America is expected to register for moderate growth in terms of revenue in the target market, owing to increasing focus on manufacturing of effective and reliable condoms. Increasing awareness among peoples in countries such as South Africa, Uganda, Kenya, and others is a factor expected to drive growth of the Middle East & Africa market.

Global Condoms Market Segmentation:

Segmentation on the Basis of Product Type:

Male Condoms

Female Condoms

Segmentation on the Basis of Material Type:

Latex

Non-latex

Others (Lambskin, Spermicide, etc.)

Segmentation on the Basis of Distribution Channel:

Retail

Drugstore

Online

Others

