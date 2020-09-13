Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Email Application Market market.

Global Email Application Market: Overview

An email is one of the popular forms of communication with friends and colleagues, save receipts, confirm appointments, and restore the forgotten password over the Internet. An email application is a software installed on mobile and computer device that allows the user to read, receive and send an email. The email application set up to retrieve email from an email server using different protocols such as IMAP or POP3, protocols are mostly depending on the number of devices that are used to access email. The Red Hat Linux includes various email applications such as Evolution, Thunderbird, Mutt text-based email client.

Global Email Application Market: Dynamics

Increasing implementation of cloud-based email applications is a major factor expected to drive growth of the target market in the years to come. In addition, increasing adoption of SaaS solutions and the enterprises for high productivity with digital businesses across the globe, which in turn is expected to boost the growth of the potential market. The email application is easy to share email, easy measure and tracking email, drive revenue of enterprise, and access multiple email accounts also help when to follow-up on mails are some of the major factors that drive growth of the global email application market over the forecast period. Moreover, email application that facilitates capabilities such as calendar invite and mail management, scheduling and social network management of various business across the globe is another factor expected growth of target market. Furthermore, email applications that support protocols such as S/MIME, POP3, Google SMTP, SSL/TLS, eSMTP, and feeds such as google, yahoo, and RSS are another factor expected to support growth of the target market.

However, easy accessibility to cloud-based email application by fake individuals may cause serious concerns to organization which is a major factor expected to hamper growth of the target market to a certain extent.

Global Email Application Market: Segment Analysis

Among the end user segments, the small and medium enterprise segment is expected to register highest growth rate in the target market, owing to increasing penetration of email application in SME”s to manage business connections and profile on social networking websites such as LinkedIn and Facebook.

Global Email Application Market: Regional Analysis

The North America market is anticipated to register highest growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Growing uses of reliable email application for business coupled with government initiatives to offer suitable platforms for startups and SMEs regarding compliances and regulations in countries in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to contribute the second-highest revenue share, owing to growing IT industry, and rising advance technology in countries India, China, Japan in the region. Moreover, market in Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa is expected to lucrative revenue growth in the target market.

Global Email Application Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by end user:

Small and medium Enterprise

Large Enterprises

