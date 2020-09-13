Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automated Fingerprint Identification System Market market.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Automated Fingerprint Identification System Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global automated fingerprint identification system market report has been segmented on the basis of component, end user, and region.

Global Automated Fingerprint Identification System Market: Overview

Automated fingerprint identification system also known by its acronym, uses digital imaging technologies for obtaining, storing, and analyzing finger print data. It is a type of biometric identification system that is used for prevention of fraud and general identification. Automated fingerprint identification system is designed to read, match, and search latent prints, palm prints, fingerprint, and other data. It requires hardware such as fingerprint input modules, microcontrollers, dispalys, and software for this process.

Global Automated Fingerprint Identification System Market: Dynamics

Increasing adoption of automated fingerprint identification system in law enforcement agencies for initiations of criminals is a key factor propelling growth of the global market. Increasing investment in government sector for e-governance is another factor driving growth of the global automated fingerprint identification system market. Growing digitalization, coupled with increasing preference for online transactions among individuals are factors supporting growth of the global market. Furthermore, use of automated fingerprint identification system in security systems are factors expected to support growth of the global automated fingerprint identification system market over the forecast period.

However, concerns regarding data security and privacy intrusion are factors that may hamper growth of the global automated fingerprint identification system market. In addition, available alternatives such as face and iris scanners is another factor that could affect growth of the global market. Nevertheless, growing adoption of access control systems in government and commercial sector can create high revenue opportunities for players in the target market.

Global Automated Fingerprint Identification System Market: Segment Analysis

Among the end user segments, the government segment is expected to register high growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Increasing usage of automated fingerprint identification system for e-governance to provide convenience to the end user is a factor supporting growth of this segment in the target market. Banking & Finance segment is anticipated to register lucrative growth in terms of revenue in the near future.

Global Automated Fingerprint Identification System Market: Regional Analysis

Currently, market in North America dominates the global market in terms of revenue and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Presence of prominent players and high adoption of automated fingerprint identification technology by various law enforcement agencies, especially in US are factors driving growth of the target market in this region. In addition, increasing use of AFIS for criminal investigation is supporting growth of the target market in North America.

Market in Europe is expected to account for second-highest share in terms of revenue, followed by Asia Pacific. Market in Asia Pacific is expected to register high growth in terms of revenue in the near future. Government initiatives to create unique identification cards, e-passports, or other identity cards on the basis of biometric information is a key factor fueling growth of the target market in this region.

Global Automated Fingerprint Identification System Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Component:

Software

Hardware

Microprocessors/Microcontrollers

Displays

Fingerprint Input Modules

Others

Segmentation by end user:

Banking & Finance

Government

Transportation

Hospitality

Healthcare

Others (Defense & Security, Consumer Electronics)

