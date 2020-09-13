Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Door Handles Market market.

Global Door Handles Market: Overview

Door handles are attached mechanical tool not only used to close & open the door but also used to enhance artistic beauty of the door.

Global Door Handles Market: Dynamics

Rapidly growing construction industry resulting in increasing residential and commercial properties across the globe is a key factor expected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period.

In addition, government across various countries taking initiatives towards promoting affordable homes to lower income groups is another factor expected to further fuel growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Moreover, players operating in the target market are engage in various growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions and expansion of their business in order to fulfill increasing demand for door handles across the globe. This is another factor expected to boost growth of the target market over the forecast period. For instance, in May 2018, UK-based ERA Everywhere company acquired Zoo hardware in order to provide architectural hardware such as door handles, locks, hinges, etc.

Furthermore, increasing focus towards developing commercial infrastructure such as shopping mall, hospital, retail store, and others across urban areas is another factor expected to propel growth of the global door handles market over the forecast period.

However, manual revolving door system is a key factor expected to restrain growth of the global market over the forecast period. Manual revolving doors are majorly used in the government institutes, educational institutes, banks, etc.

Ongoing trend observed in the target market is increasing individuals preference towards enhancing aesthetic appearance of home with technologically advanced products and solutions, this trend is expected to support growth of the global market.

Innovative product launches coupled with added features and designs by manufacturers are expected to create potential revenue opportunities for players operating in the target market over the forecast period.

Global Door Handles Market: Segment Analysis

Among the material type segment, the metal segment is expected to dominate in the global market over the forecast period, owing to rising adoption of stainless steel in manual sliding glass door system and antique metal door handles in used in bungalows, row houses, and luxury homes.

Global Door Handles Market: Regional Analysis

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to dominate in the global door handles market in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to favorable government polices and developing commercial infrastructure projects across various countries in the region. For instance, according to the Business Sweden, Tokyo is aiming to be a competitive global city and large infrastructure development investment projects. In addition, Japanese government regulates building standards Law that allows builders to develop taller and high capacity tower and building. This factor is expected to increase commercial and residential construction which in turn is expected to rising demand for door handles in this region.

The market in Middle East is expected to register significant growth in term of revenue over the forecast period, owing to improving residential, retail, and office infrastructure across major cities such as Abu Dhabi, Dubai, etc., in this region.

Global Door Handles Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by material type:

Metal type

Plastic type

Others

Segmentation by application:

Residential

Commercial

