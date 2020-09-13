Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Multifactor Authentication Market market.

The global multifactor authentication market report has been segmented on the basis of model, application, and region.

Global Multifactor Authentication Market: Overview

Multifactor authentication is type of security system designed to confirm identity of the user which requires more than one authentication for transaction and login. This system combines two or more than two credentials such as biometric verification, password, or security token. Multifactor authentication creates multi layered security system which makes it difficult for unauthorized individual to gain access.

Global Multifactor Authentication Market: Dynamics

Increasing adoption of multifactor authentication system in various sectors such as defence, aviation, banking, government, consumer electronics, etc., owing to increasing concerns regarding cyber security is a key factor driving growth of the global multifactor authentication market. In addition, laws and regulations laid by government for protection of data in various countries, to prevent data breaches and leakages is another factor supporting growth of the global market. Moreover, demand for multifactor authentication for data security with cloud is a factor expected to propel growth of the global multifactor authentication market in the near future.

However, high cost of multifactor authentication system is a factor that may hamper growth of the global multifactor authentication market. Additionally, high response time of authentication systems is another factor that could affect growth of the target market. Nevertheless, growing penetration of IoT applications and connected devices can create high revenue opportunities for players, especially in developing countries in the target market.

Global Multifactor Authentication Market: Segment Analysis

Among the model segments, the multifactor with five-factor authentication segment is expected to register high growth in terms of revenue in the near future. Increasing adoption of multifactor with five-factor authentication in government institutions for protection of the data is estimated to boost growth of this segment in the target market.

Currently, among the application segments, the banking and finance segment accounts for major share in terms of revenue and is expected to register high growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Growing e-commerce sector, coupled with increasing number of online transactions are factors supporting growth of the banking and finance segment in the global market.

Global Multifactor Authentication Market: Regional Analysis

Currently, market in North America accounts for significant share in terms of revenue and is expected to maintain its position in the near future. Presence of prominent players and regulatory compliance regulations in these industries are factors fueling growth of the target market in North America. In addition, increasing usage of multilayered security system in financial institutions is another factor propelling growth of the target market, especially in US and Canada in this region.

Growing digitalization and increasing preference for online transactions are factors driving growth of the target market in Asia Pacific. Market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to register lucrative growth in terms of revenue in the near future. Additionally, increasing use of smartphones is another factor anticipated to propel growth of the multifactor authentication market in this region.

Global Multifactor Authentication Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Model:

Multifactor with Five-Factor Authentication

Multifactor with Four-Factor Authentication

Multifactor with Three-Factor Authentication

Multifactor with Two-Factor Authentication

Segmentation by Application:

Military and Defence

Government

Commercial Security

Consumer Electronics

Travel and Immigration

Banking and Finance

Others

