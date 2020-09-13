Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Microprinting Market market.

Global Microprinting Market: Overview

Microprinting is a micrograph, produced in the form of print, which requires magnifying glass for reading. It requires less costly technique for fabrication than other conventional techniques. Microprinting is not visible by naked eye and cannot be viewed by photocopy machine or computer scanner. Availability of cost-effective microprinting technology can increase usage of microprinting among the end users.

Global Microprinting Market: Dynamics

Increasing adoption of microprinting technology in passports, identity cards and other documents in government organization is a key factor driving growth of the global microprinting market. In addition, government regulations in banking and finance sector for security of currency and provide an anti-counterfeiting solutions is another factor supporting growth of the global market. Furthermore, increasing use of microprinting technology in packaging industry, owing to rising concerns regarding safety of products and prevention of counterfeit products distribution are factors expected to boost growth of the global microprinting market in the near future.

However, in case of direct contact with stamps, there is a possibility of physical deformation causing different features in original stamp and printed one is a factor may hamper growth of the global microprinting market. Nevertheless, growing adoption of three dimensional microprinting in healthcare sector can create high revenue opportunities for players in the target market.

Global Microprinting Market: Segment Analysis

Among the print type segments, the single-sided segment is expected to account for significant share in terms of revenue in the near future. Increasing adoption of single sided printing in government organizations, corporate sector, and education applications is a factor propelling growth of this segment in the target market. In addition, increasing usage of single-sided microprinting in packaging industry to prevent duplicate product sale under name of the brand is another factor expected to augment growth of this segment in the coming years.

Among the application segments, the banking & finance segment is expected to dominate the global market in the near future. Increasing use of microprinting as an anti-counterfeiting technique on identity cards, payment cards, check slips, and notes is a factor fueling growth of this segment in the global market.

Global Microprinting Market: Regional Analysis

Market in Asia Pacific is expected to account for major share in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Adoption of microprinting on check slips and bank notes by government is a key factor supporting growth of the target market in this region. Increasing number of corporate companies and presence of government agencies and financial organizations in large number is another factor driving growth of the microprinting market in Asia Pacific. Increasing use of microprinting on passports, identity cards, driving licenses, especially in countries such as India and China is a factor anticipated to propel growth of the target market in this region in the near future.

Global Microprinting Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Substrate Type:

Metal

Plastic

Paper

Segmentation by Print Type:

Double-Sided

Single-Sided

Segmentation by Application:

Government

Education

Packaging

Banking & Finance

Corporate

Healthcare

Others (Consumer electronics, Labels, and Stamps)

