The global hair mask market size was valued at USD 420.0 million in 2018. Rising concerns regarding the harmful effects of pollution, excessive use of hair straighteners or curlers and blow dryers, ultraviolet sunrays, and harsh shampoo on hair have been driving the demand for the nourishing product including masks. The product has been gaining significant popularity as a treatment for damaged and frizzy hair, which in turn is anticipated to bode well for the growth of the market.

Growing demand for men”s grooming products is expected to boost the demand for hair masks in near future. Rising awareness regarding grooming and physical appearance among men is projected to bode well for the growth of the market. The product has been gaining popularity among male consumers as a treatment for dandruff, split ends, hair loss, and grey hair. As a result, manufacturers are targeting the male consumer segment by introducing innovative products. Prevalence of premature grey, dry, and frizzy hair is projected to encourage the manufacturers to introduce a wide range of products addressing various concerns related to hair care.

Over the last few years, organic products have gained remarkable traction in the hair mask market. Most organic masks contain ingredients, such as coconut oil, olive oil, egg, aloe vera, banana, and avocado among others. These raw materials help repair and sooth the damaged hair and provide softness, shine, and thickness along with deep moisturization Rising preference for organic products is expected to accelerate the market growth in the upcoming years.

Mask boost hair growth, enhance texture, and help control the damage caused by excessive usage of harsh shampoos, heating tools including dryers and curlers, and chemical treatments that induce hair damage and makes it loose its shine. This factor is projected to fuel the product demand in near future. However, growing awareness about home remedies are expected to hamper the market growth in near future. Additionally, promotion of DIY masks by various beauty bloggers and other social media influencers is expected to pose a key challenge to the market participants.

Application Insights of Hair Mask Market

As of 2018, the commercial application segment held the largest market share of over 70%. Rising number of salons and spas on a global level is fueling the product demand from the commercial sector. According to National Hairdressers Federation (NHF), by 2018, U.K. had more than 42,000 barbering, hairdressing, and beauty businesses that generated over USD 8 billion in terms of revenue. This segment also represents the largest share of the beauty salons at 77.5% in U.S. Hair care segment holds a significant revenue share of the salon industry.

On the other hand, the individual application segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 6.9% from 2019 to 2025. The steam-free products have been gaining popularity in individual application segment due to their ease of use and cost-effectiveness. In addition, rising popularity of online beauty tutorials has been encouraging consumers to use these products at home without professional help.

Distribution Channel Insights

Sales through the offline channel held the leading market share of more than 85% in 2018. Specialty stores and hypermarkets and supermarkets are among the widespread retail outlets in the offline distribution channel. On the other hand, Avon, Oriflame, Amway, and NuSkin, are the major direct selling beauty brands.

Online channel is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 8.5% from 2019 to 2025. Growing penetration of smartphones is anticipated to play a key role in the growth of e-commerce in near future. Rising consumer preference for online distribution channels due to the availability of a wide assortment of products and convenience of shopping and product delivery is projected to bode well for the segment growth. Sephora, allbeauty, Lookfantastic, Feelunique, LoveLula, Myshowcase, Cult Beauty, and Beauty Bay are some of the popular online retail channels.

Product Insights of Hair Mask Market

In 2018, the thermal steam product held the largest market share of more than 80% in terms of revenue. Predominant consumption of the product in spas and salons has fueled the segment growth. These products not only provide the nourishment but also hydrate the scalp, remove toxins, improve elasticity, promote growth, and accelerate moisture retention. The steamers open up the cuticles of individual hair strands so that the conditioner is properly absorbed. They also improve the moisture retention power of hair. These benefits of thermal steam products are projected to further fuel the product demand.

Steam-free product segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.2% from 2019 to 2025. Increasing usage of the product at home is projected to drive the segment growth. Consumer preference for the products that do not require steam is expected to further fuel the demand for steam-free products. Easy application process along with the availability of a wide range of products is expected to boost the sales of the steam-free products. Over the past few years, the manufacturers have been introducing steam-free products to canter to the rising demand.

Regional Insights of Hair Mask Market

In 2018, North America dominated the market, contributed to more than 30% of the global revenue share. The hair care segment represents a major part of the U.S. salon industry. The consumers of California, Florida, Texas, Ohio, and New York are willing to spend more on hair care as compared to the other states.

Asia Pacific is projected to foresee the fastest CAGR of 7.9% from 2019 to 2025. Increasing penetration of international and local salons in tier II and tier III cities is driving the regional product demand. Furthermore, rising purchasing power of the consumers from India, China, and Malaysia, among other countries is projected to bode well for the demand for personal care products.

Market Share Insights of Hair Mask Market

Key manufacturers include L”Oreal S.A.; Coty Inc.; Unilever; Henkel AG & Co. KGaA; Revlon, Inc.; Kao Corporation; Shiseido Co., Ltd.; The Procter & Gamble Company; Eva NYC; OLAPLEX; and Arvazallia. Over the past few years, the companies have been focusing on manufacturing products using organic raw materials to cater to the rising demand for organic cosmetics. Furthermore, the companies have been expanding their business through strategic mergers and acquisitions. For instance, in July 2015, Coty Inc. acquired Procter & Gambles hair care, perfume, and make-up brands for USD 12.5 billion. The two hair care businesses, Wella and Clairol, of Procter & Gamble, have strengthened Cotys position in the industry.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Hair Mask Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels, and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global hair mask market based on product, application, distribution channel, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Thermal Steam Mask

Steam-Free Mask

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Individual

Commercial

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Offline

Online

