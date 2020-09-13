Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Flaxseeds market.

The global flaxseeds market size was valued at USD 423.3 million in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.7% over the forecast period. Growing awareness related to health benefits of linseed is a main factor anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period. Flaxseed is a rich source of various healthy antioxidants, fat, and fibers. This seed contains essential lignans, omega-3 fatty acids, and proteins. The nutrients in the seed help in lowering the risk of heart diseases, diabetes, and cancer.

Flaxseed is available in various forms including seed, powder, capsule, tablet, oil and flour. It is consumed as a dietary supplement to prevent constipation, cholesterol, diabetes, and cancer. This seed contains omega 3 fatty acid and antioxidant that disrupt the growth of cancerous cell, thereby preventing their development. Consumption of omega 3 fatty acid helps in protection against certain type of cancers.

In 2008, a study on 161 men, consuming flaxseed appeared to stop prostate cancer tumors from growing, especially if the men also consumed a low-fat diet. There have been several studies on breast cancer prevention and one large study found that flaxseed in the diet reduced the risk for breast cancer. Moreover, the American Heart Association recommended eating more fibrous food as a part of healthy diet, which is expected to fuel the demand for flaxseed over the forecast period.

Surge in demand is attributed due to increasing consumption of flaxseed in bakery products, animal feed, and pet food. Use of linseed flour in bakery products is increasing in U.S. as linseed flour increases sensory and nutritional qualities. Addition of linseed flour increases linolenic acid, fiber, and folate content in breads and muffins owing to which demand for linseed is expected to fuel in the country.

Ground flaxseed held 63.5% share of global revenue in 2018 and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. Increasing consumption of flaxseed as a dietary supplement is a key factor driving the market over the forecast period. Ground flaxseed helps in reducing the risk of diabetes, stroke, cancer, and heart diseases. In addition, nutritional contents such as omega 6 and omega 3 fatty acids help in improving body functionality. Flaxseed oil also lowers the cholesterol level, gallstones constipation, control blood pressure, and diverticular disorders, thereby enhancing the hair growth.

According to a surveypublished by the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, the ground flax seeds can reduce cholesterol, mainly in postmenopausal women. Ground flaxseed is also a good source of protein and contains significant amount of all the nine amino acids. Furthermore, seed acts as anti-allergic substance and promotes hair growth. Moreover, consumption of ground flaxseeds helps reducing depression, further improving nerve functions. All these factors may help the flaxseeds market growth to boost in the upcoming years.

The food segment emerged as the largest segment, accounting for a share of 48.3% in 2018. Linseed is a rich source of various essential amino acids, fats, and proteins owing to which demand for seed is growing in developed countries. U.S. is one of the major consumers of linseed owing to increasing awareness related to health benefits among the consumers. Moreover, increasing use of linseed in energy bars, breakfast cereals, and bakery products is expected to fuel segment growth over the forecast period. In addition, bakery product manufacturers are increasingly using linseed flour in bakery products to increase sensory and nutritional qualities. This, in turn, is expected to provide growth opportunities over the forecast period.

Demand for flaxseed meal is increasing worldwide as it is a rich source of essential antioxidants, minerals, amino acid, and fatty acid, which helps in maintaining low sodium and cholesterol level. Flaxseed is rich in fiber content owing to which it is gaining popularity among weight conscious consumers.

Flaxseed powder is used in various food products to improve taste and nutritional value. Moreover, it is used as a food preservative. Some of the juices, ice creams, and snacks manufacturers are adding linseed to increase nutrition content of the products. Growing vegan population is expected to fuel demand for flaxseed meal in the bakery industry. Flaxseed meal is used as an egg alternative in bakery products like cookies, muffins, and pancakes, which is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth over the forecast period.

Demand for linseed is growing in the animal and pet food industry. Pet food manufacturers are mixing the flaxseed meal to their animal and pet food as it has been proven to be beneficial for horse, cat, and dog health.

Asia Pacific dominated the flaxseeds market, accounting for 37.1 % share of overall revenue in 2018. The region is also expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is one of the major exporters and producers of flaxseeds in the world. Due to increasing demand from the developing and developed regions, export of flaxseed from Asia Pacific is anticipated to increase significantly in the upcoming years.

Linseed is used as additive in animal and pet food. China is one of the largest consumers of feed additive in the world, accounting for a significant share of global animal feed additive market, which, in turn, is expected to increase demand for linseed in China over the forecast period. Kazakhstan produced 683,338 tons of flaxseed in 2017 and is known to be a major exporter of linseed in the world. Linseed is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast perioddue to increasing demand for flaxseed in food and other application segments.Asia Pacific manufacturers are importing organic seeds from the European Union and Argentina owing to increasing demand for organic food across the world.

The global market is highly fragmented in nature. Archer Daniels Midland and Cargill Incorporated are the key players in the market. Some of other players operating in the market are TA Foods Ltd., Richardson International Ltd., S.S Johnson Seeds, AgMotion Speciality Grains, CanMAr Grain Products Ltd., Simosis International, Stokke Seeds, and Sunnyville Farms Ltd. Most of the players operating in the market are based in North America and Europe. However, many companies are investing in Asia Pacific in order to expand their business and market share.

This report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2025. For this study, this market research report has segmented the global flaxseeds market report based on product, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Ground Seed

Whole Seed

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Food

Animal & Pet Food

Others

