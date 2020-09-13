Global Marketers recently released a research report on the Ad Tech market analysis, which studies the Ad Tech industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2025. This Ad Tech report deals with a comprehensive environment of the breakdown for the Global Ad Tech Market. The Ad Tech Industry estimates delivered in the report are the result of comprehensive secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert reviews. These market evaluations have been considered by studying the impact of various social, political, and economic factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the Global Ad Tech Market growth.

Major Companies Covered in Research Report:

Salesforce

Oracle

Verizon

Google

Facebook

Amazon

Criteo

Adobe

AT&T and Comcast

The Trade Desk

Telaria

As per the report, the Ad Tech market is predicted to reach a value of USD XX by the end of 2026 and grow at a CAGR of XX% through the forecast period (2020-2026). The report describes the present market trend of the Ad Tech in regions, covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa by focusing the market performance by the key countries in the respective regions.

On the basis of types, the Ad Tech Market is primarily split into:

Web-Based

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

On the basis of applications, the Ad Tech Market covers:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically changed the dynamics of the Ad Tech market. This market research report includes extensive data on the impacts of the market. The research analyst team of the firm has been monitoring the market during this coronavirus crisis and has been talking with the industry experts to finally publish a detailed analysis of the future scope of the market. They have followed a robust research methodology and got involved in primary and secondary research to prepare the Ad Tech market report.

Report Answers Following Questions:

What are the factors driving the growth of the market?

What factors are preventing market growth?

What are the future prospects in the market?

Which are the most vigorous companies and what are their latest enlargements within the Ad Tech Market?

What key increases can be estimated in the coming years?

What are the key trends observed in the market?

The following is the TOC of the report:

Executive Summary Research Methodology Ad Tech Market Overview Global Ad Tech Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Ad Tech Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Ad Tech Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Ad Tech Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North America Ad Tech Industry Analysis and Forecast Latin America Ad Tech Industry Analysis and Forecast Europe Ad Tech Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Ad Tech Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Ad Tech Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application The Middle East & Africa Ad Tech Market Analysis and Forecast

