This Drug Discovery Services report deals with a comprehensive environment of the breakdown for the Global Drug Discovery Services Market. The Drug Discovery Services Industry estimates delivered in the report are the result of comprehensive secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert reviews. These market evaluations have been considered by studying the impact of various social, political, and economic factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the Global Drug Discovery Services Market growth.

Major Companies Covered in Research Report:

Syngene

Merck

Galapagos NV

Eurofins DiscoverX Corporation

Albany Molecular Research, Inc. (AMRI)

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Evotec

PPD

GE Healthcare

Charles River Laboratories

Wuxi Apptec

Covance

Aurigene Discovery Technologies

Jubilant Biosys

Genscript Biotech Corporation

WIL Research Laboratories LLC

As per the report, the Drug Discovery Services market is predicted to reach a value of USD XX by the end of 2026 and grow at a CAGR of XX% through the forecast period (2020-2026). The report describes the present market trend of the Drug Discovery Services in regions, covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa by focusing the market performance by the key countries in the respective regions.

On the basis of types, the Drug Discovery Services Market is primarily split into:

Pharmacokinetics and Drug Metabolism

Biology Services

Medicinal Chemistry

On the basis of applications, the Drug Discovery Services Market covers:

Neurology

Diabetes

Oncology

Respiratory Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Others

The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically changed the dynamics of the Drug Discovery Services market.

The following is the TOC of the report:

Executive Summary Research Methodology Drug Discovery Services Market Overview Global Drug Discovery Services Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Drug Discovery Services Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Drug Discovery Services Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Drug Discovery Services Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North America Drug Discovery Services Industry Analysis and Forecast Latin America Drug Discovery Services Industry Analysis and Forecast Europe Drug Discovery Services Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Drug Discovery Services Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Drug Discovery Services Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application The Middle East & Africa Drug Discovery Services Market Analysis and Forecast

