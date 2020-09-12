Electrical coil windings find usage in a multitude of electrical and electronic devices. Applications range from the transmission & distribution sector, industrial sector, electronics & communication sector, medical equipment sector, etc. A dominant share of the market is held by the power transmission & distribution sector, given the size of the infrastructure required and also the kind of extensive electrical coil windings required in equipment such as transformers. Moreover, the need for expanding transmission and distribution infrastructure in developing countries is fueling demand for such equipment, directly influencing the growth of the electrical coil windings market.

According to a newly published report by Persistence Market Research (PMR), the electrical coil windings market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4% over 2019-2029.

Key Takeaways of Electrical Coil Windings Market Report

Under the application segment, the power transmission & distribution sector will continue to account for major market share. However, growth would accelerate faster in the medical, automotive, and electronics & communication segments.

Copper is the most widely used material for electrical coil windings, with its high conductive properties and overall greater electrical efficiency. Aluminum is preferred when space and weight requirements are key concerns, as the material is more than 30% lighter than copper. However, with aluminum offering only around 60% of the conductivity of copper, it cannot be used for high performance devices.

The emergence of copper clad aluminum wires for electrical coil windings has provided a major new option for end uses that require the reliability of copper, but have weight and space constraints. The aluminum core of these windings keep the product lightweight, while the copper coating on the surface enhances overall conductivity and electrical efficiency.

“Copper will continue to be the material of choice for equipment transformers, switchgear, high power motors, reactors, etc. The effect of copper clad aluminum material would be disproportionately more on aluminum products than copper products. In regional terms, Asia is the market that will drive most new demand creation,” says a PMR analyst.

Competition Landscape: High Fragmentation Means Scope for New Entrants

The electrical coil windings market is highly fragmented on account of a large number of domestic, local, and regional suppliers, and very few global leaders. Some of the key companies operating in the global electrical coil windings market are

Stonite Coil Corp.,

APW Company,

Miles-Platts, R Baker(Electrical) Ltd.,

National Electric Coil, Selco CO., Ltd.,

Quartzelec Ltd, Sag Harbor Industries, Inc., etc.

Given low entry barriers and significant market fragmentation, there is wide scope for new entrants and open opportunity for a particularly disruptive product offering.

End Users Prefer High Quality & Affordable Products

Increasing demand for high quality products is expected to propel the demand for electrical coil windings. However, end users are simultaneously demanding the lowering of costs in order to improve their margins. The cost of copper clad aluminum windings is less than copper windings. Moreover, copper clad aluminum winding systems have long operational life as compared to copper windings. Thus, companies that offer the best quality products at the most reasonable costs stand to gain significant competitive advantage in the electrical coil windings market.

A newly published study by Persistence Market Research (PMR) on the electrical coil windings market emphasizes the supply-demand, as well as understanding of the market demand across six regions, through four segments – winding material, winding technology, winding type, and application. The report includes analysis of historical years 2014-2018 and forecasts for 2019-2029. The PMR report provides parent market overview, production analysis, and key developments, as well as market structure analysis for numerous companies.

