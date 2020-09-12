Rising geriatric population will spur DPMS revenue size over the forecast period. Elderly population is highly vulnerable to various dental disorders. According to World Health Organization (WHO), the prevalence rate of edentulism in European population aged 65 to 74 years is 20-50%. Similarly, dental caries and periodontitis are major dental issues found in older population in Europe. Thus, increasing elderly population requiring dental care will stimulate market growth. According to the Graphical Research new growth forecast report titled “Europe Dental Practice Management Software Market analysis based on Component, Delivery Mode, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2018 – 2024”, estimated to exceed USD 690 million by 2024.

Technological advancements in dental practice management software (DPMS) is another major factor driving industry growth. Advancements such as cloud-based software that offer enhanced benefits is poised to increase customer preference. Text messaging in this software facilitate better communication and enables changes in the appointment schedule. Thus, improved user-friendliness owing to technological advancements will expand business growth in foreseeable future.

However, dearth of skilled professionals for operating technologically advanced dental practice management software will hamper business growth over the coming years.

Patient communication component segment will grow at a remarkable 10.9% CAGR over the forecast timeframe. This component offers favorable features to dental practitioners such as reminders, fax, e-mail and text messages. It allows interaction with large number of patients efficiently. These benefits will impel segmental growth in upcoming years.

Web-based segment accounted for largest share and is forecasted to grow at 10.4% CAGR over the forecast timeline. Web-based delivery mode offers greater flexibility and convenience to dental users. It includes all the components necessary for efficient functioning including reporting, billing, scheduling, treatment planning, and other components.

UK dental practice management software market will grow at significant rate of 11.4% CAGR owing to increasing number of advanced technology software in the country. UK offers various dental practice courses for practitioners. Moreover, rising elderly population should impel market growth during the forecast timeframe.

Some of the established market players in Europe dental practice management software market are Curve Dental, Carestream, Henry Schein and Patterson Companies. Industry players are focusing on geographic expansion and partnerships for enhancing market reach. For instance, in February 2018, Curve Dental and Battery Venture signed an agreement for equity investment. The strategy aimed to encourage product innovation, provide best quality services and accelerate growth.

