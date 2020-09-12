Reportspedia recently released a research report on the Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) market analysis, which studies the Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026. This Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) report deals with a comprehensive environment of the breakdown for the Global Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Market. The Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Industry estimates delivered in the report are the result of comprehensive secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert reviews. These market evaluations have been considered by studying the impact of various social, political, and economic factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the Global Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Market growth.

Major Companies Covered in Research Report:

SAP

Broadridge

Agile Payments

KUBRA

Harris Computer Systems

ACI’s Universal Payments

Symcor

Bottomline Technologies,Inc.

Epost

CDP Communications Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

IBM

As per the report, the Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) market is predicted to reach a value of USD XX by the end of 2026 and grow at a CAGR of XX% through the forecast period (2020-2026). The report describes the present market trend of the Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) in regions, covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa by focusing the market performance by the key countries in the respective regions.

On the basis of types, the Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Market is primarily split into:

Electronic Bill Presentment

Electronic Bill Payment

Electronic Bill Posting

On the basis of applications, the Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Market covers:

Billers

Consumers

Bill Consolidator

Banks & Financial Institutions

The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically changed the dynamics of the Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) market.

The following is the TOC of the report:

Executive Summary Research Methodology Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Market Overview Global Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North America Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Industry Analysis and Forecast Latin America Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Industry Analysis and Forecast Europe Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application The Middle East & Africa Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Market Analysis and Forecast

