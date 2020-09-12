Solar roofing is an arrangement of solar panels in a grid form designed to with the use of conventional roofing materials namely: asphalt shingle or slate, and are used to produce electricity. There are different type of solar roofing available in the market such as: On-Grid Type, Off- Grid Type, Hybrid, and Grid-interactive. Some of the major drivers of the solar roofing market are supportive government policies and initiatives and growing demand for solar systems in residential application.

The high cost of installation, storage, as well as power conversion devices, and lack of adequate number of certified installers are some of the factors which may hamper the solar roofing market. However, the mounting prices of fossil fuels and declining costs of solar systems and energy storage devices are creating opportunities which will increase the demand for solar roofing market in the forecast period.

The “Solar Roofing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Solar Roofing industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Solar Roofing market with detailed market segmentation by solution, security type, application, vehicle type and geography. The global Solar Roofing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Some of the key players of Solar Roofing Market:

CleanMax Solar, Tata Power Solar Systems Limited, Jaksons Engineers, Hero Future Energies, Thermax Limited, UNI-SOLAR, Applied Solar, Inc., Atlantis Energy Systems, Inc., DRI Energy, and Solengy Corp. among others.

The Global Solar Roofing Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Solar Roofing market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Solar Roofing market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Solar Roofing Market Size

2.2 Solar Roofing Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Solar Roofing Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Solar Roofing Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Solar Roofing Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Solar Roofing Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Solar Roofing Sales by Product

4.2 Global Solar Roofing Revenue by Product

4.3 Solar Roofing Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Solar Roofing Breakdown Data by End User

