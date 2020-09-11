Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Anterior Uveitis Treatment market.

The global anterior uveitis treatment market size was valued at USD 276.78 million in 2018 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period. Rising incidence of anterior uveitis is majorly driving growth. This disease causes inflammation in anterior part of the uvea of eye. Treatment for such sight threatening diseases primarily includes corticosteroids and immunosuppressive agents. In most of the cases, corticosteroid eye drops are prescribed.

Anterior uveitis could arise due to various other diseases as well, which increases its prevalence. National Health Service, U.K., states that corticosteroid prescription depends on the type of uveitis, as it works by disturbing the normal operations of the immune system. In 2017, 12.7% of the worlds population was over 60 years, and it is expected to increase in the coming years. The predisposition to this disease increases with age.

New developments in applications of products and treatment modalities are ongoing, for instance, Humiras approval for treatment of uveitis was a major breakthrough. Hence, factors such as growing geriatric population, rising incidence of the disease, and new product developments are expected to be some of the driving factors. Redness of eyes, blurring of vision, small size of pupil, and sensitivity to light can be possible symptoms of anterior uveitis, which, if not treated, can result in permanent blindness.

Increasing incidence of optical infections coupled with rising awareness about various treatments is likely to aid market growth over the forecast period. High expenditure on healthcare, increasing disposable income, and favorable government regulations are some other drivers of the market. Anterior uveitis is one of the common ocular inflammation types that is reported to primary eye care professionals.

Patients with anterior uveitis might have altered Intraocular Pressure (IOP). As a result, blood might cover the anterior chamber, affecting visual acuity. Corticosteroid treatment can result in IOP elevation, which is an adverse effect of the drug type. Some of the major complications associated with this type of eye disease are glaucoma, cataract, cystoid macular edema, and band keratopathy.

Treatment

Type Insights of Anterior Uveitis Treatment Market

There are various types of treatments available: corticosteroids, immunosuppressants, cycloplegic agents, and anti-TNF agents. Corticosteroids dominated the anterior uveitis treatment market in 2018, as they are first line therapies for anterior uveitis. They are used in the form of eye drops as well as systematic therapy. Corticosteroids are also used in sustained release treatment, i.e., in ocular implants. Some of the topical corticosteroid drugs commonly available are prednisolone acetate, betamethasone, dexamethasone sodium phosphate, fluorometholone, loteprednol, and rimexolone.

The anti-TNF agents are used as anti-inflammatory agents, while cycloplegic agents are useful in both diagnosis and treatment of the disease. On the other hand, immunosuppressant drugs act by distorting normal functioning of immune system to relive inflammation. These drugs are mainly used in corticosteroid-resistant cases or chronic uveitis cases.

Distribution Channel Insights

On the basis of distribution channel, hospital pharmacies held the largest share in 2018 due to availability of a wide array of options for management of eye inflammation. Moreover, hospitals provide treatment & care to a large number of patients, making hospital pharmacies a leading segment.

Online pharmacies are expected to show lucrative growth during the forecast period, due to the convenience of delivering the medicines at doorstep. The discounted price that the online pharmacies provide is also a factor that drives the market growth. Although hospital pharmacies have shown a trend of price hike in recent years, their location gives an advantage.

Regional Insights of Anterior Uveitis Treatment Market

North America dominated the market in 2018 owing to the rising prevalence of the disease in the U.S. Presence of key players in the region is also leading to high growth of this regional segment. Development of new methods, such as stem cell therapy, for treatment of ocular diseases and approval of drugs like Humira for treatment of this condition are some of the major driving factors.

Increase in per capita healthcare expenditure and rising prevalence of the disease are some of the factors driving the market in the European region. Asia Pacific region is expected to show lucrative growth over the forecast period, owing to presence of a large population. In addition, rising prevalence of this condition is also a factor that can be attributed to regional growth. According to NCBI, sarcoidosis, Vogt-Koyanagi-Harada disease, and Behcets disease are very common in the Asia Pacific countries and these conditions can result in anterior uveitis.

Market Share Insights of Anterior Uveitis Treatment Market

Some major players of anterior uveitis treatment market are Novartis AG; Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; AbbVie Inc.; Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Clearside Biomedical, Inc.; Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc.; Aciont Inc.; Sirion Therapeutics, Inc.; UCB Biopharma S.P.R.L.; and Lux Biosciences, Inc. Key manufacturers are increasingly adopting strategic initiatives such as new product development, mergers & acquisitions, and regional expansion. For instance, in 2018, Clearside Biomedical, Inc. submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. FDA for its XIPERE that is intended for treating uveitic macular edema.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Anterior Uveitis Treatment Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, & country levels and provides an analysis on the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 – 2026. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the anterior uveitis treatment market report on the basis of treatment type, distribution channel, and region:

Treatment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Corticosteroids

Cycloplegic Agents

Anti-TNF Agents

Immunosuppressants

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

