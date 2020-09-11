Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Air Freshener Dispenser market.

The global air freshener dispenser market size was valued at USD 4.9 billion in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2019 to 2025. The market is driven by rising inclination towards purchasing convenient devices such as fresheners that help in hassle free air care and sanitation. Air freshener dispensers are designed with convenient features, which is a key aspect of this market resulting in innovation and research activities. LED indicators, LCD display for flexible programming options and odor control functions are some of the advanced features that are increasing traction of the air freshener dispenser across the residential and commercial sectors.

Increasing demand for high-end lifestyle provide lucrative opportunities for the use of air freshener dispensers and associated devices extensively. Rising concerns over healthy indoor environment in the household sector have propelled the demand for various products including air freshener dispensers. However, consumers busy lifestyle and their increasing preferences for automated products in their day to day lives have resulted in increased popularity of air freshener dispensers. These products find a widespread application in the washrooms and living areas to serve the purpose of maintaining a healthy and hygienic environment. For instance, AirQ Whole Room Air Fresheners by Sensaroma have been designed to replace the conventional aerosols, scented candles, and reed diffusers. This freshener operates automatically to mask foul odors without the use of heat and any harmful emissions.

Owing to the hassle free functioning properties, air freshener dispensers are also gaining an increasing traction in the commercial sectors such as hotels, restaurants, corporate spaces, hospitals, spas, and other public areas. Companies such as Vectair Systems Ltd. provides a wide range of air care dispenser devices for public areas such as airports, offices, hotels, movie theatres, and gyms.

For instance, Micro Airoma Air Freshener Dispenser offered by this company is a compact device designed to maintain healthy air quality with regular bursts of fragrances. It is a fully programmable device that allows 24/7 usage for 30/45/60 days. It is featured with an automatic reset button that enables the user to set a time period per day and is highly effective for room sizes up to 200m³.

Electric air freshener dispenser is a commonly used device among the urban population. Factors such as effective functionality, portability, and convenient use have been driving the popularity of this product. These dispensers are available in both wall mounted and stand on varieties, wherein attached form has the highest acceptance among the consumers due to its easy installation and away from the reach of children.

Electric air freshener dispensers serve the purpose of a handy device, especially in the commercial areas, where there is a high probability of constant traffic. For instnace, Qbic is a brand owned by CGS Stores LTD, a company that specializes in online stores. This store offers a wide range of electric air freshener dispensers sourced from Europe, Asia, and U.S.

End User Insights

The residential end user segment accounted for a major share of more than 70.0% in 2018. In order to maintain a healthy indoor air quality, consumers these days are increasingly using air freshener dispensers. However, rising preference for automated devices that control the air quality is driving the acceptance of freshener dispenser machines. Companies are continuously focusing on offering modified features and technology that eliminates the need for any manual intervention. For instance, Glade Automatic Spray by Johnson & Son Inc. is designed with automatic time release fragrance feature that has a wide application in the washrooms. Apart from the automated feature, it is also equipped with an extra button that enables extra burst of fragrance.

The commercial end user segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. Importance of maintaining a clean and hygienic environment with minimal manual operations in public areas is expected to drive the market in the near future. For instance, Vectair Systems Ltd. provides a vast range of air care products for the commercial sectors such as health clubs, casinos, and corporates spaces. Some of the majorly used dispensers are Vibe Aircare Dispenser equipped with vibrating mesh technology and a capacity to cover up to 500m³ and Ecoshell Air Freshener with clip and throw technology with a coverage of up to 30m³.

Distribution Channel Insights

Supermarkets/hypermarkets accounted for more than 40.0% share of global revenue in 2018. Distribution through this channel held a dominant share owing to its benefits such as providing the customers an advantage of scanning the products before purchase and presence of a store associate who helps them choose the right product. Development of the organized retail sector has offered greater visibility of such consumer good products.

Online distribution channel is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 15.6% from 2019 to 2025. With an aim to reach out to the vast consumer base, companies are tying up with online retailers as well as introducing their e-portals. For instance, Alibaba, Hygiene Supplies Direct U.K., Amazon, and Walmart tied up with leading home fragrance manufactures. Brands such as Airwick by Reckitt Benckiser are widely available on retailer websites such as ASDA, TESCO, Sainsburys, Morrisons, Waitrose, Ocado, and Amazon in U.K. Similarly, these products are available on Walmart, Amazon.ca, and Well.ca in Canada.

Regional Insights of Air Freshener Dispenser Market

Europe accounted for the largest share of 32.3% in 2018. The air freshener dispenser market growth is attributed to the presence of matured and developed retail infrastructure as well as availability of a large number of online retailers. Effective retail infrastructure enables companies to make their products easily available to the customers, which, in turn, increases the traction of these dispensers. Moreover, presence of consumers with high disposable income and growing preferences for convenient utility products are contributing to the growth of this market.

The market for air freshener dispenser in Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by improvement in lifestyle and increasing purchasing power in countries such as China and India.

Market Share Insights of Air Freshener Dispenser Market

The global market for air freshener dispensers is highly competitive in nature with presence of a large number of domestic and international players, thus resulting into a fragmented nature. Some of the major players operating in the global market are Vectair Systems Ltd.; Reckitt Benckiser Inc.; Qingdao Anyfeel Electric Co. Ltd.; Jarden Corporation; Farcent Enterprise Co. Ltd.; S.C. Johnson & Son Inc.; Church & Dwight Co. Inc.; Procter & Gamble Co.; Henkel KGaA;.Some of the prominent strategies implemented by the companies include product innovations, expansion in distribution, and mergers and acquisitions.

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

General Stores

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Online

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Residential

Commercial

Table of Contents

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

General Stores

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Online

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Residential

Commercial

