Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Gluten-free Pizza Crust market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Gluten-free Pizza Crust Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Gluten-free Pizza Crust market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Gluten-free Pizza Crust Market Size, Share, Market Research and Industry Forecast Report, 2019-2025 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

p5 Industry Insights

The global gluten-free pizza crust market size was valued at USD 2.0 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period. Increasing urbanization and growing popularity of western foods including pizza are driving the market for gluten-free pizza crust. Increasing disposable income and penetration of pizza outlets are expected to increase demand for pizza crust over the forecast period.

Growing awareness related to health among people and increase in prevalence of celiac disease are expected to fuel demand for gluten-free food products including pizza crust. Celiac disease is one of the major autoimmune disorders, which occur in genetically predisposed person where the consumption of gluten leads to damage in the small intestine. The disease is estimated to affect 1 in 100 people worldwide. In America, an estimated 1 in 133 people are having celiac disease.

It is essential to make changes in the diets and food habits to decrease prevalence of celiac disease. Thus, the product manufacturers are focusing on developing different gluten-free products. The gluten-free products are considered to be a healthy option, and therefore, the consumers who are concern over health are having gluten-free products. Therefore, there can be an increase in the gluten-free pizza crust products in the upcoming years. Increase in the prevalence of gluten sensitivity might serve as one of the key factors driving the global market for gluten-free pizza crust.

According to a survey, the number of gluten-free pizza launches increased 58 percent between 2012 and 2015 across the globe. Moreover, the number of pizza launches containing rice flour as an alternative ingredient has increased from 78 percent to 90 percent between 2014 and 2015. This may drive the gluten-free market in the upcoming years.

Product Insights of Gluten-free Pizza Crust Market

Conventional gluten-free pizza crust held more than 65.0% share of overall revenue in 2018. Hectic lifestyle of consumers has led them to seek convenient food solutions. Owing to growing demand for convenient food, the pizza market has witnessed substantial growth. Health consciousness among consumers is driving demand for gluten-free foods, including pizza crust. Furthermore, retail chains such as Dominos and Pizza Hut are offering various gluten-free pizzas, which is expected to increase the demand for gluten-free pizza crust over the forecast period.

The organic segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period. Demand for organic products is growing in developed countries such as U.S. and Germany owing to increasing awareness related to the harmful effects of synthetic ingredients. Furthermore, growing product visibility is expected to provide growth opportunity for the organic gluten-free crust market over the forecast period.

End Use Insights

Retail was the largest segment and it generated a revenue of USD 713.2 million in 2018. Increase in the penetration of retail outlet and supermarkets and hypermarkets is expected to drive the sale of pizza crust through retail outlet over the forecast period. Increase in the number of independent grocery stores is a key factor driving the product demand over the forecast period.

Bakeries are expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2019 to 2025. Increase in the bakery stores is one of the main factors for the growth of the market. Growing penetration of different gluten-free bakery products including pizza crust is driving the market. Health conscious people prefer more gluten-free bakery products as compared to other bakery products, which may lead to the gluten-free pizza crust market growth.

Distribution Channel Insights

The offline segment held 88.8% share of global revenue in 2018. This segment is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. Increase in the number of franchise outlets worldwide is driving the sales of gluten-free pizza crust through the offline channel over the forecast period. In addition, franchise outlets such as Dominos are expanding their gluten-free product line in order to cater to the demand of health concious people. For instance, Califlour Foods has been providing the maximum offline pizza crust to different retail shops.

Growing popularity of western food in developing countries such as India and China is expected to drive sale of pizza crust through offline channel. It was surveyed that the maximum number of tourists arrive in Asia Pacific mainly in countries like India, China, and Thailand, which, in turn, is expected to drive the market for gluten-free products, including pizza crust.

The online segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2019 to 2025 on account of increasing internet penetration. Technology advancements are one of the significant factors in driving the online segment. Many e-commerce vendors such as Walmart and Amazon are expanding their reach in developing countries and are focusing on expanding food products offerings. Increasing penetration of small players who are focusing on online channel to expand their product reach is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth from 2019 to 2025. Increasing internet penetration in countries such as China, India, and other Southeast Asian countries is expected fuel the demand for the sale of pizza crust though the online channel over the forecast period.

Regional Insights of Gluten-free Pizza Crust Market

North America dominated the market in 2018 owing to growing consumption of gluten-free products. People in the region are shifting towards a healthy lifestyle due to which people prefer healthy and gluten-free products. Growing awareness related to possible causes of gluten on health has led to an increase in consumption of gluten-free products. U.S. has a high prevalence of celiac disease in the world, and thus, increasing awareness related to the disease is anticipated to boost the demand for gluten-free products.

Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period. It has been surveyed that India has over half of the population below the age of 30 and is known to be the most significant region for young generation, thereafter China, Indonesia, and U.S. Thus, the impact of western culture is increasing due to high youth population. This, in turn, is anticipated to drive the market for gluten-free pizza crust in developing countries of Asia Pacific.

Market Share Insights of Gluten-free Pizza Crust Market

Increasing competition in the pizza market is expected to fuel the demand for gluten-free pizza crust over the forecast period. The global market is moving towards fragmentation. Prominent vendors operating in the market are based in U.S. and Europe. Some of the major players of the market are Udi”s Gluten Free; Rich Products Corporation; Gillians Foods; Conagra Brands, Inc.; Kinnikinnick Foods Inc.; Rizzuto Foods.; Vicolo; and MOONLIGHT PIZZA COMPANY. The manufacturers are focusing on expanding their sales or business by broadening their product offerings or setting up new production plants in the global market.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Gluten-free Pizza Crust Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global gluten-free pizza crust market report on the basis of product, end use, distribution channel, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Organic

Conventional

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Retail

Bakeries

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Offline

Online

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Gluten-free Pizza Crust in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Gluten-free Pizza Crust Market Size, Share, Market Research and Industry Forecast Report, 2019-2025 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580