Kitchen Knives Market

The global kitchen knives market size was valued at USD 1.17 billion in 2018 and will expand further at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2019 to 2025. Growing popularity of reality shows, such as Top Chef, MasterChef, Hells Kitchen, Iron Chef, and Chopped, which have renewed the arena of cooking, is the key growth-driving factor for the market. Moreover, cooking has become a prominent career choice, which is estimated to have a positive impact on the demand for kitchen knives.

Increased importance of visual appeal in various dishes will drive the product demand over the next few years. Furthermore, use of knives to create uncommon shapes including brunoise, chiffonade, julienne, and macedoine has become a common trend owing to rapid globalization. This will boost the product demand. The introduction of advanced products will also have a positive impact on the market growth in near future.

For instance, In March 2019, Artisan Revere released Elmax, an 8.6-inch chef knife for uniform, smooth, faster cutting. In April 2019, Peak Knife Company launched Colorado 14ers chefs knife made of German 1.4116 steel. Stamped blade kitchen knives accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 75% in 2018.

However, hand forged manufacturing products are expected to witness the fastest growth at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2019 to 2025. Based on region, Europe is said to account for the largest share of the global kitchen knivesmarket by 2025 and Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

Manufacturing Process Insights

Stamped blades segment accounted for the largest share of more than 75% in 2018 and will retain the leading position throughout the forecast period. These products are highly flexible and form excellent boning and fillet knives. In addition, stamped products are much lighter as compared to their counterparts, which promotes their demand. The hand forged segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR from 2019 to 2025. Forging makes steel stronger and thus knives made using this process are much stronger. In addition, the strength later helps in re-sharpening the product repeatedly, which gives the product a longer life.

Application Insights of Kitchen Knives Market

Residential application was the largest segment in 2018 and is likely to expand further at a steady CAGR from 2019 to 2025. This growth is attributed to the increasing awareness about the availability of advanced products and consumer disposable income levels, especially in emerging economies like India and China. The commercial application is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.9% from 2019 to 2025. Rising demand for outside food due to hectic work schedules and rising number of restaurants and eateries are expected to drive the product demand in this segment over the forecast period.

Size Insights

On the basis of size, the kitchen knivesmarket has been segmented into 3-5, 5-7, 7-9, and 9-12 inches. 5-7 inch products are expected to account for the largest market share by 2025 owing to high demand from the residential application. The segment includes paring knives, which are used for peeling vegetables and fruits, cutting small garnishes, de-vining the shrimp, and removing the seeds from jalapenos. The 7-9 inch product segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.4% from 2019 to 2025. The segment includes carving and bread knives and Ham slicers. These products are used for multi-purpose cutting. Most of these products have broad and heavy blades.

Distribution Channel Insights

Convenience stores segment led the global market in 2018 and accounted for a market share of more than 58%. Rising number of specialty and departmental stores and company-owned brand outlets across the globe is estimated to be the key factor for segment growth. On the other hand, the online segment is projected to witness the maximum growth rate from 2019 to 2025. Rising popularity of e-commerce sites, such as Amazon, due to increasing number of smartphone and internet users and the ease of shopping offered by these sites will boost the product sales through online channels. Moreover, these platforms provide a variety of branded products at discounted prices and offer doorstep delivery services and multiple payment options, such as Cash On Delivery (COD), which will augment the segment growth.

Cutting Edge Insights

Plain edge products segment accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2018. The dominance is attributed to the extensive application of these knives. The plain edge product category includes concave beveled knife. The serrated edge segment is expected to witness the fastest growth at a CAGR of over 9% from 2019 to 2025.

This growth is mainly attributed to the high demand from commercial and residential applications across the globe. Rounded serrated edge knifes, also known as scalloped or wavy knives, are used for slicing bread, soft fruits like peaches, vegetables like tomatoes, and pizza, pies, sandwiches, and quiches.

Regional Insights of Kitchen Knives Market

Europe was the largest regional market in 2018 and accounting for more than 25% of the total share. The region is projected to remain dominant throughout the forecast years owing high product demand. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth at a CAGR of 9.8 % from 2019 to 2025. Hand forged knives are very popular in rural areas of India, Bangladesh, Myanmar, and several other countries. Along with this, consumers in China and Japan use specialty knives like Japanese knife set, which consists of Santoku, Sashimi Bocho, Nakiri Bocho, Usuba Bocho and Deba Bocho.

Market Share Insights of Kitchen Knives Market

Some of the pleading manufacturers in the market include Friedr. Dick GmbH & Co., GLOBAL KNIVES, KAI USA LTD., KIYA & Co., Ltd., MAC Knife., MASAMOTO, Mercer Culinary, Messermeister, Victorinox, Wusthof, and Zwilling J. A. Henckels. Most of these companies invest in R&D for product development. In addition, they are focusing on alliances with distributors in developing countries including China and India to increase their market share.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Kitchen Knives Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global kitchen knives market report on the basis of manufacturing process, cutting edge, application, size, distribution channel, and region:

Manufacturing Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Hand Forged

Stamped Blades

Cutting Edge Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Plain

Granton

Serrated

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Household

Commercial

Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

3-5 Inches

5-7 Inches

7-9 Inches

9-12 Inches

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Convenience Stores

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Online

Kitchen Knives Market Size & Analysis, Market Research and Industry Forecast Report, 2019-2025 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

