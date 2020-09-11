Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Energy Management Systems market.

Global Energy Management Systems Market Size, Market Research and Industry Forecast Report 2025 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

The global energy management systems market size was valued at USD 39.89 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR 17.1% from 2019 to 2025. The market has witnessed considerable growth over the past few years owing to the rising awareness and benefits of implementing energy management system (EMS) solutions across industries and commercial & residential properties. Numerous companies are in need of high requirement of power, due to which these companies are adopting EMS to save power.

The increasing use of renewable sources of energy, such as using solar panel systems in residential and commercial areas, is further expected to increase the demand for energy management systems solutions. The ever-increasing number of reliable information technology platforms for controlling and optimizing available resources to provide customized and relevant data for corrective actions and better monitoring of energy efficient solutions is the major factor driving the growth of EMS market.

The rapid growth of well-organized retail sector and healthcare sector has also led to the increased demand for EMS solutions. Moreover, investments are expected to increase in these sectors due to the rapid commercialization of innovative products such as the multi-network integration of SCADA and so on. Further, energy management systems are widely adopted in various industries as it provides section and department wise electrical energy usage information.

With advancements in latest technologies in EMS, such as small signal analysis, there has been an increase in the adoption of energy-efficient systems and decrease in carbon footprint. Moreover, companies such as Honeywell International Inc., IBM Corporation, and Schneider Electric have integrated the data analytics software to their existing EMS modules for the efficient monitoring of data.

These companies have also developed and introduced special sector-oriented EMS software platforms to enable enterprises to control and provide efficient solutions that are expected to increase the scalability of new products in the global EMS market.

Product Insights of Global Energy Management Systems Market

The Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMS) segment dominated the product segment, accounting for a major market share in 2018. EMS has witnessed a high market penetration in the industrial sector, especially in power and manufacturing sectors, for assessing in real-time the power consumption pattern for achieving cost reduction.

Due to the increasing installation of these systems in shopping malls, hospitals, business parks, IT establishments, and other commercial places, the Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) segment is anticipated to grow considerably over the forecast period. The Home Energy Management Systems (HEMS) segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period.

Rising awareness of efficient energy management and power conservation among homeowners is driving the growth in this sector. For instance, Huawei released its Fusion Home Smart Energy Services Solution to optimize residential solar panel systems. Fusion Home aims to help residents generate, store, and manage power efficiently. It further assists in monitoring power consumption and offer an easy-to-adapt experience of using renewable energy at homes.

Component Insights of Global Energy Management Systems Market

Based on components, the market has been classified into sensors, controllers, software, batteries, and display devices, among others. Sensors segment is the largest component segment and accounted for a major market share in 2018. Increasing demand has been observed for sensors owing to technological advancements in sensors, which enables real-time data tracking and also improves efficiency of sensors.

The software segment is anticipated to experience the fastest growth over the forecast period. Through the integration of data analytics software in existing modules has been one of the main achievements of the industry over a period of time. Companies such as Ecova and BuildingIQ have developed sector-specific software platforms that help organizations to run algorithms for optimized solutions.

Solution Insights of Global Energy Management Systems Market

Based on the solution, the market has been segmented into carbon energy management, demand response management, and utility billing and customer information system. The carbon energy management segment dominated the solution segment. With the growing scarcity of fossil fuels and climate change caused by carbon emissions, energy efficiency is of increasing importance for various manufacturing firms.

Carbon energy management solutions, help firms with robust data management, monitor key sustainability metrics, establish energy consumption baselines, and automate energy data recording. This, in turn, driving the adoption of carbon energy management solutions in management firms. Demand response management segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period.

Vertical Insights

Based on industry vertical, the market has been classified into power & energy, telecom & IT, manufacturing, retail & offices, healthcare, and others. The power & energy vertical holds a major share and is expected to dominate the market with a decent growth over the forecast period. Increasing requirements for the monitoring of energy consumption in various sub sectors, including power generation, chemical, oil & gas, and petrochemical complexes, has led to the commercialization of EMS modules across the sectors.

The retail & offices segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period, owing to energy-efficiency management initiatives taken up by numerous enterprises. This segment includes offices, business parks, and shopping malls. Rising awareness about the benefits of energy management and ever-increasing number of enterprises deploying them for reducing operating costs and improving efficiency are few attributes that will drive growth over the forecast period. The healthcare segment is also expected to witness increase in the number of EMS software platforms over the next six years.

End Use Insights

The market has been segmented based on end use industry into residential and commercial sectors. EMS have been more widely deployed in the commercial sector compared to residential sector. This sector includes various businesses, office spaces, and shopping malls that frequently require higher power consumption.

Rising awareness of power optimization and reducing operating costs in large and small-scale industries are expected to drive demand over the next six years. Meanwhile, the residential segment is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. EMS has a lower penetration rate in the residential sector owing to lack of awareness. However, factors such as rising power generation costs and growing need for managing and conserving energy efficiently in residential buildings, smart homes, and societies are expected to boost the demand for EMS in the residential sector.

Regional Insights of Global Energy Management Systems Market

Based on regional market, North America dominates the market owing to a well-established infrastructure network and widespread adoption of EMS across verticals such as manufacturing, retail, power, and other industries. This industry in Europe is expected to witness decent growth owing to favorable government projects such as Neighbourhood Oriented Brokerage and Electricity and monitoring systems. Also, high demand to curtail power losses in countries such as France, Germany, and the U.K. is further expected to propel the market growth in the region.

The energy management systems market is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the Asia Pacific region. Rapid industrialization, rebates, and tax incentives from various governments across the region, especially in China and India, are expected to further propel the sales. There is also considerable amount of growth indicated in the Middle Eastern and African regions. Large population growth and rapid industrialization are few reasons to drive the growth of EMS in the region.

Rising environmental concerns have led the Middle Eastern region to make steady progress in energy consumption and efficiency through sustainable development. For example, Dubai has introduced the Energy Strategy 203 to manage energy consumption efficiently and reduce considerable carbon emissions by 2030. Similar projects are expected to be rolled out in Saudi Arabia and Jordan while framing regulatory framework to drive clean, feasible energy-efficient projects in the region.

Likewise, in South Africa, the National Cleaner Production Centre (NCPC) is focusing on boosting the implementation of energy efficiency systems across many industries. Furthermore, for various industries, the government has introduced the Energy Efficiency Tax Incentive for energy savings achieved on every Kilo-watt hour equivalent.

Encouraging government initiatives, tax exemptions, and the need to sustain a clean environment by companies are a few key factors driving the adoption of EMS across the end use industries.

Energy Management Systems Market Share Insights

The global market is a consolidated market with Honeywell Inc., Schneider Electric, and Siemens AG. holding major shares in the market. Numerous small and mid-sized companies are also present in the market that focus on offering high-quality integrated systems, components, software, and services to strengthen their position in the competitive market.

Other key industry players operating in the market include C3 Energy, General Electric Company, Emerson Process Management, Daikin Industries, Daintree Networks, Jones Sang LaSalle, Gridpoint Inc., Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc., Elster Group GmbH, ABB, IBM, Toshiba Corporation, and Johnsonâ€™s Control International. Constant product innovation with easy-to-operate features is one of the major ways to expand the market share and sustain competition in the market. Most top industry players are continuously investing large capital in research & development activities, forging partnerships, and acquiring other companies to gain a foothold in emerging economies.

For instance, Schneider Electric has developed its IoT-enabled, interoperable architecture and platform, EcoStruxure, to efficiently manage energy in buildings, IT and power infrastructure, manufacturing industries, data centers, and plant and grid. This IoT-enabled platform was implemented for future-proofing few data center sites across India. It involved remote monitoring of predictive maintenance by Schneider experts for scalable solutions. The end result included efficiency in generator capacity and better maintenance of enterprises.

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2014 to 2025.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 – 2030)

Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMS)

Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS)

Home Energy Management Systems (HEMS)

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 – 2030)

Sensors

Controllers

Software

Batteries

Display Devices

Others

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 – 2030)

Carbon Energy Management

Demand Response Management

Utility Billing and Customer Information System

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 – 2030)

Power & Energy

Telecom & IT

Manufacturing

Retail & Offices

Healthcare

Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 – 2030)

Residential

Commercial

Global Energy Management Systems Market Size, Market Research and Industry Forecast Report 2025 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

