The global robotic lawn mowers market size was valued at USD 351.12 million in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 21.9% from 2019 to 2025. The emergence of remote-controlled and GPS-equipped autonomous lawn mowers has made gardening easier by making these products easy to track, monitor, and operate. Furthermore, there has been a notable rise in consumer interest in gardening activities across the globe, creating the increased need for gardening tools such as robotic lawn mowers.

Increased expenditure on activities such as landscaping, backyard beautification, backyard cookouts, and garden parties, along with the need to save time spent on lawn maintenance activities, are also driving the demand for a variety of gardening tools, driving the market. The market is also driven by factors such as the growing construction and tourism industries, coupled with the increasing disposable income of individuals across the globe. Additionally, growing consumer inclination toward energy-efficient systems and the rising popularity of autonomous equipment that requires minimum user interference is also expected to positively impact the global demand for robotic lawn mowers.

The gradual shift from manual tools to technically advanced, automated equipment is also likely to help develop a large set of growth opportunities for players in the market. The upsurge in demand for landscaping services in developed countries such as the U.S., in order to add an aesthetic value to a property, a notable rise in disposable incomes, and the evolving lifestyles of people in developing countries such as India and China are anticipated to fuel the growth prospects of the robotic lawn mowers market over the forecast period.

The presence of intelligent sensory controls in robotic lawn mowers, which ensure automated mowing of a given landscape, is also expected to significantly impact the market demand in the near future. Furthermore, key players are engaged in integrating ledge sensors and additional features such as laser vision, smart navigation, lawn mapping, memory, and self-emptying in their products to enhance the performance and efficiency of these devices. The resultant rise in the availability of more efficient robotic lawn mowers is likely to work well for the market in the near future.

Type Insights of Global Robotic Lawn Mowers Market

The battery type segment has been segregated into less than 20V and 20V to 30V. The 20V to 30V segment held the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to remain the dominant segment over the forecast period as well. Batteries falling in the 20V to 30V range predominantly feature in robotic lawn mowers that are used for commercial usage. These relatively costlier products are often employed for mowing lawns that are 1.0 to 2.5 acres in size, often found in commercial areas such as sports/golf fields or in the hospitality sector. Steady demand from the hospitality sector is likely to contribute to the growth prospects of the segment over the next few years.

The less than 20V battery type segment, on the other hand, is expected to register the highest CAGR of over 20% over the forecast period. This is attributed to the rising usage of automated lawn mowers in residential applications. Several companies such as Husqvarna Group and WORX Landroid robotic lawn mowers in this category for residential as well as commercial applications. The fact that batteries having less than 20V are suitable for both residential as well as commercial purposes is expected to fuel demand for the segment over the forecast period.

End Use Insights

Based on end use, the market has been segregated into residential and commercial segments. The residential segment was valued at more than USD 200.0 million in 2018 and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period. The increasing adoption of robotic equipment in the residential end use segment is expected to play a key role in determining the growth prospects of the segment over the forecast period. The residential end use segment is also likely to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

The commercial segment is anticipated to rise to a valuation of more than USD 400 million by 2025. Rising government investment into the beautification of existing infrastructure, parks, and lawns or yards present near historic monuments could work well for the growing demand for robotic lawn mowers in the commercial end-use segment. Furthermore, the segment is also expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the steady growth of the hospitality sector and the tourism industry.

Regional Insights of Global Robotic Lawn Mowers Market

The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 18% from 2019 to 2025. The rapid pace of urbanization in the region has led to a vast rise in residential and commercial construction activities, which is expected to spur sales of a variety of gardening and lawn maintenance tools. Additionally, upcoming events such as Olympics 2020 in Japan necessitate the regular maintenance as well as the aesthetic upgradation of lawns and yards. This is subsequently expected to trigger the demand robotic lawn mowers in the region.

The European market dominated in 2018 and accounted for over 30% of the overall revenue share of the market. The regional market is likely to retain its dominance over the forecast period as well. This growth is attributed to an increased preference towards energy-efficient robotic lawn mowers that ensure a low degree of emissions, increased online retailing, and the increasing popularity of landscaping services to enhance residential and commercial lawns.

Robotic Lawn Mowers Market Share Insights

The market is highly consolidated and is characterized by a high level of competition with the presence of a few global players. Some of the leading companies in the market are Deere & Company, American Honda Motor Co., Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, STIGA S.p.A., Robomow Friendly House, and Husqvarna Group.

The competitiveness is anticipated to intensify further as a number of companies are focusing on expanding their product portfolio by introducing advanced features or technologies in their existing products lines. For instance, in March 2018, Husqvarna Group announced the introduction of a cloud-based voice service known as Alexa in their product, Automower Connect. With this, owners can use voice commands to start, stop, park, and get updates related to the working condition or the whereabouts of their lawn mowers.

This report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global robotic lawn mowers market report based on battery type, end use, and region:

Battery Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Less than 20V

20V to 30V

End Use Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Residential

Commercial

