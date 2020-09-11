Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Traditional Wound Management market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Traditional Wound Management Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Traditional Wound Management market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Traditional Wound Management Market Size, Market Research and Industry Forecast Report, 2026 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: Traditional Wound Management Market

The global traditional wound management market size was valued at USD 5.43 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period. The demand for traditional wound management is rising owing to increasing number of accidents, growing number of Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), and rising incidence of chronic diseases across the globe.

ASCs offer a variety of services such as surgical care, diagnostics, and preventive procedures. Surgeries for pain management, urology, orthopedics, Gastrointestinal (GI)-related surgeries, and restorative, reconstructive, or alterative plastic surgeries are also performed in ambulatory surgery centers. Earlier, ASCs were only capable of performing GI-related minor surgeries; however, with increase in the number of minimally invasive surgical procedures, services offered by ambulatory surgical centers grew exponentially. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 17.2 million hospital visits in 2014. These included invasive, therapeutic, and ambulatory surgeries. Around 9.94 million (57.8%) of these surgeries were performed in hospital-owned ambulatory surgery settings and the remaining 7.26 million surgeries (42.2%) were conducted in hospitals.

Due to rise in the number of ambulatory surgery centers and availability of cost-effective services, the number of surgeries & treatment is expected to increase. In addition, favorable reimbursement coverages are being provided for services offered by ASCs. Chances of contracting post-surgical, hospital-related infections are also reduced due to adoption of ASCs. Ambulatory surgery centers also provide specific instructions to patients regarding dressings and post-surgical homecare. Thus, demand for traditional wound care products is expected to increase due to growing number of ASCs and surgeries being performed.

Increasing number of road accidents, burns, and trauma events across the globe is anticipated to drive growth. For instance, as per WHO (2018), around 1,000,000 people are severely or moderately burnt in India every year. In addition, as per NCBI, in 2017, countries such as Bulgaria, Finland, the Netherlands, China, Australia, and the U.K. reported a rise in the incidence of burn wounds. Furthermore, as per the American Association for the Surgery of Trauma, in 2017, around 1.2 million people died globally, accounting for deaths of around 3,242 deaths per day in road accidents every year. Therefore, these factors are anticipated to boost demand for traditional wound care products, thereby propelling market growth.

Gauze, tape, and bandages are majorly used for primary dressing and treatment of acute wounds. Cotton-based bandages are generally not used for burn wounds, but in some cases, these are used for superficial and minor burns. Thus, rising number of accidents is expected to boost demand for traditional wound management products, which is expected to propel market growth over the forecast period.

Product Insights of Traditional Wound Management Market

On the basis of products, the traditional wound management market is categorized into gauze, tape, bandage, and cotton. The gauze segment held the largest share in 2018. Gauze bandages are versatile, thin, breathable fabric, and woven bandages, which are directly applied on the wound. It helps keep the wound clean and allows rapid healing. Increasing number of acute and chronic wounds across the globe is one of the key factors driving segment growth, as gauze bandages are majorly used as primary dressing for wound management.

The tapes segment is anticipated to witness fastest growth rate over the forecast period. Tapes are widely used along with medical bandages; fabric, paper, and plastic tapes are the most commonly used tapes. These are mainly used in hospitals, specialty clinics, and home healthcare settings. Increasing number of chronic wounds, burns, and trauma is one of the major factors driving the market. Since tapes are one of the essential requirements for wound dressing, rising cases of chronic and acute wounds are anticipated to boost segment growth over the forecast period.

Application Insights of Traditional Wound Management Market

The acute wounds segment held the largest share in 2018, which is categorized into surgical & traumatic wounds and burns. The surgical & traumatic acute wounds segment held the largest share in 2018 owing to increasing cases of trauma across the globe. The burns segment is anticipated to witness fastest growth rate over the forecast period owing to rising incidence of burn injuries. As per the report published by the Swift Medical, Inc. in 2018, more than 305 million burn and traumatic wounds are reported and treated worldwide every year.

The chronic wounds segment is anticipated to witness fastest growth over the forecast period.Increasing number of chronic diseases, especially diabetes, and rising geriatric population across the globe are some of the major factors driving segment growth. For instance, as per the United States Census Bureau, the number of people aged 65 and older grew by 1.6 million, from 2014 to 2015. The segment is further sub-divided into diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and others.

End-use Insights

On the basis of end use, the traditional wound management market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, and others. Hospital segment held the largest market share in 2018. Increasing cases of diabetic foot ulcers and venous leg ulcers are major factors driving segment growth. In addition, increasing number of surgical wounds due to rising number of surgeries is also propelling segment growth. Traditional wound care dressings are generally used for primary dressing of surgical site infections. Thus, these factors may boost segment growth over the forecast period.

The home healthcare segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. Most surgeries require prolonged recovery period, leading to frequent changing of dressings. Thus, demand for traditional wound care products in home healthcare settings is increasing. Moreover, geriatric & bariatric population and patients suffering from chronic wounds prefer homecare over hospital stays.

Regional Insights of Traditional Wound Management Market

North America dominated the market in 2018. Increasing cases of sports injuries, road accidents, and rising incidence of chronic diseases in the region is anticipated to drive market growth in North America. In addition, the improvement in healthcare infrastructure are also expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. Increasing cases of chronic diseases, especially diabetes is expected to boost growth over the forecast period. For instance, as per the American Diabetes Association, in 2018 type 2 diabetes has increased rapidly and has become one of the leading public health concerns in China. Thus, these factors are anticipated to propel demand for traditional wound care products.

Market Share Insights of Traditional Wound Management Market

Some prominent players operating in the market are Cardinal Health; Smith & Nephew; Molnlycke Health Care; Derma Sciences, Inc.; and Paul Hartman AG. Key players are focusing on the adoption of strategies such as merger & acquisitions, product launch, and partnerships to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in February 2016, Molnlycke Healthcare acquired Sundance Solutions-a market leader in developing innovative solutions-for prevention of pressure ulcers. Such initiatives are expected to expand the companys product range for treatment of pressure ulcers, thereby increasing its market share.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Traditional Wound Management Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, & country levels and provides an analysis on the latest industry trends and opportunities in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented traditional wound management market report on the basis of product, application, end use and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Gauze

Tape

Bandage

Cotton

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Chronic Wounds

Diabetic Foot Ulcers

Pressure Ulcers

Venous Leg Ulcers

Others

Acute Wounds

Surgical & Traumatic Wounds

Burn Wounds

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Healthcare

Others

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Traditional Wound Management in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Traditional Wound Management Market Size, Market Research and Industry Forecast Report, 2026 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580