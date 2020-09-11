Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Grain Processing Equipment market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Grain Processing Equipment market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global grain processing equipment market size was valued at USD 4.2 billion in 2018 and is expected to advance at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2019 to 2025 owing to growing demand for processed and ready-to-eat food products in food & beverage processing industry.

When cereals are harvested, some unwanted particles such as strings, wood, stones, bag material, and straw are often swept along with the cereals. These unwanted particles are required to be separated before processing. Cereals are processed with the help of numerous pre-processing and processing equipment such as destoner, gravity separator, grain dryers, grain grading machines, maize mills, grain separators, grain pre-cleaners, vibro destoners, and grain dischargers.

Positive outlook of food & beverage industry, predominantly in Asia Pacific, CSA, and the Middle East, is expected to act as a market driver over the forecast period. Rising domestic consumption of food & beverages in light of the expansion of retail network, new product launches, and population growth is expected to promote market growth over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global market over the forecast period owing to rising population, inclination of foreign companies interested in investing in the region, growing household income of the people, and changing food preferences. Asia Pacific is expected to witness increased demand for processed food on account of increasing spending power, globalization, and changing lifestyle. Moreover, increasing demand for leisure food in China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Japan, and various other countries is anticipated to spur the growth of food & beverage industry over the forecast period.

The U.S. is one of the leading producers of maize, sorghum, and wheat, which is expected to drive the grain processing equipment industry. The country is witnessing various food trends and government policies that are projected to favor the demand for food processing equipment market. The U.S. Department of Agriculture provides marketing standards for oilseeds and grains.

Mode of Operation Insights

The market has been segmented into semi-automatic and automatic on the basis of mode of operation. Based on mode of operation, semi-automatic grain processing equipment was the dominant market segment in 2018. Semi-automatic segment accounted for a revenue share of 51.3% in 2018. Manufacturers tend to opt for semi-automated equipment owing to the easy availability of labor, low cost of such equipment, and low capital investment or operational budget.

Automatic segment is expected to progress at the fastest CAGR of 4.6% from 2019 to 2025. With the latest industrial trends, automated grain processing equipment is expected to showcase considerable growth over the forecast period. The need to offer precise, standard, and quality products and to have a competitive advantage in the market are expected to drive the product demand over the forecast period.

Machine Insights

The grain processing equipment market has been segmented into pre-processing and processing on the basis of machine type. Preprocessing segment dominated the market and accounted for 52.3% of the overall market share in terms of revenue in 2018 and is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Increasing awareness among farmers about grain processing machinery is expected to drive the industry over the forecast period.

Processing equipment type segment is expected to progress at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2019 to 2025. Developing countries such as India and China along with other developed countries such as Germany and the U.S. have invested heavily in industrial automation. Growing demand for processed food is exerting high demand for processing machinery, which is expected to drive the industry over the forecast period.

Regional Insights of Grain Processing Equipment Market

Asia Pacific was the dominant regional segment, occupying over 39.6% of the revenue share in 2018. The regional market is expected to propel at a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period owing to high demand for product innovation and a vast variety in processed & packaged food products. Various technological advancements in developing regions offer significant growth prospects to the manufacturers in the industry. The expansion of food & beverage sector in Asia Pacific to accommodate the rapidly burgeoning population is anticipated to drive product consumption in food & beverage industry.

North America is one of the mature regional markets for grain processing equipment globally. Factors such as rapid urbanization, high spending power, rising household income, industrialization, and changing consumer food preferences are expected to strengthen the market. North America, being a developed region, factors such as technological advancements, government framework offering favorable policies, and infrastructural development offering strong distribution channels are the factors that further boost the growth of grain processing equipment industry in the region.

Europe is a prominent regional player in food & beverage industry. The industry majorly contributes to the countrys economy, as countries such as Germany, Italy, and the U.K. play a vital role in shaping the economy. The demand for and supply of food and processed food in these areas along with strong and distributed network facilitate the companies to grab growth opportunities. Moreover, health awareness, dietary shifts, and consumer preferences for food and drinks have impacted the demand for food processing equipment market.

The grain processing equipment industry in CSA is majorly driven by Brazil. Economic and political crises in the region during the period 2015-2016 had a major impact on the food & beverage industry. However, it started recovering since 2017 with a considerable growth rate. Factors such as rising GDP, industrial development, and inclination toward automation are projected to favor the demand for grain machinery in the region over the forecast period.

Market Share Insights of Grain Processing Equipment Market

The global grain processing equipment market comprises both global and regional players that are engaged in the design, manufacture, and distribution of equipment. Key market players involved in manufacturing the equipment include Alvan Blanch Development Company Limited, Osaw Agro Industries Private Limited, WESTRUP A/S, Golfetto Sangati S.r.l., PETKUS Technologie GmbH, Lewis M. Carter Manufacturing, LLC, Satake USA, Inc., Forsberg Agritech (India) Pvt. Ltd., and Lianyungang Huantai Machinery Co., Ltd.

Companies are investing huge amounts in research & development activities and innovation centers in order to gain a competitive edge in the market. Players are adopting acquisition strategy to enhance their product offerings and expand their regional presence. This strategy has helped companies acquire distribution centers and diversify their offerings across a number of end-use application markets.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Grain Processing Equipment Market Research Report :

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional & country levels, and provides an analysis on the latest trends and opportunities in each of the sub-segments from 2014 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global grain processing equipment market report on the basis of mode of operation, machine, and region.

Mode of Operation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Semi-Automatic

Automatic

Machine Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Pre Processing

Processing

