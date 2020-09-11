Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Form-Fill-Seal Machines market.

The global form-fill-seal machines market size was valued at USD 7.1 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to ascend at a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period. This can be attributed to several factors including rising disposable income, increasing consumer demand for a wide range of packaged products, and ascending requirement for automation among several end-use industries. Moreover, growing preference for small portions as well as single-serve bag sizes is further likely to propel the demand for form-fill-seal machines over the forecast period.

Manufacturers of Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) require flexible packaging machines that are compatible with multiple products and have a low footprint owing to ever-increasing product lines. In addition, there is an ascending requirement among CPG manufacturers for machines that can accommodate different packaging styles owing to rising consumer demand for a wide range of products. Therefore, to help food manufacturers retain similar levels of production volumes by packaging the same amount of product in more bags, it is important for the manufacturers of packaging machines to provide high-speed systems capable of accommodating frequent product and packaging changeovers. Thus, form-fill-seal machines are capable of addressing these requirements as they operate at a high speed, have a small footprint as compared to large turnkey packaging lines, and can employ a wide range of products & packaging materials.

Technology Insights of Form-Fill-Seal Machines Market

In terms of technology, the market has been classified into vertical form-fill-seal (VFFS) and horizontal form-fill-seal (HFFS). Vertical form-fill-seal machines make packages from a large roll of film, fill them with the product, and then seal them; all the steps are performed in a vertical manner. Vertical form-fill-seal technology segment dominated the global market in 2018 and is projected to progress at a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period owing to its versatility, speed, smaller footprint, and lower operating cost. These machines are capable of producing a wide range of bag shapes by changing the forming tubes and forming shoulders. Products that are generally packed using Vertical form-fill-seal machines include chips, nuts, peanuts, cookies, sweets, coffee & milk powder, ketchup, milk, juices, and granular products as well as screws and nuts among others.

Horizontal form-fill-seal technology segment was valued at USD 3.2 billion in 2018 and is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the wide range and volume of products that can be packed using this technology. Horizontal form-fill-seal machines, also known as flow wrapping machines, are used in applications where product orientation, stacking, or breakage is critical. Food & confectionery products, cereal bars, and medical items are among the commonly packed products using horizontal form-fill-seal machines. These machines are used for modified atmosphere packaging (MAP), wherein the internal atmosphere of the package is modified in order to improve the shelf life of the packed product. Blow-fill-seal and thermoform-fill-seal machines are also types of horizontal form-fill-seal machines.

Packaging

Type Insights of Form-Fill-Seal Machines Market

In terms of packaging style, form-fill-seal machine market has been segmented into cups & trays, bags & pouches, bottles, blisters, and others. Bags & pouches packaging style segment dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to progress at a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period. Vertical form-fill-seal machines are widely utilized for producing these types of packaging formats, which are generally used to package free-flowing solids, liquids, and powders among others. Bottles packaging type segment is likely to ascend at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. This packaging type is produced using blow-fill-seal machines and is generally used for packaging pharmaceutical and related products such as injectables, oral supplements, and eye drops among others.

Cups & trays packaging type segment was valued at USD 1.8 billion in 2018 and is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to its widespread use in packaging various food products such as single-serve jams, yogurts, fresh, cooked, & frozen meats, bacon, and cheese among others. Blisters packaging type segment accounted for a revenue share of 15.9% in 2018. This packaging type is generally used for the packaging of pharmaceutical capsules, tablets, and pills among others.

End Use Insights

In terms of end use, the market has been segmented into food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, personal care, and others. Food end-use segment dominated the global market and was valued at USD 1.7 billion in 2018. Growing trend of single-serve bag sizes and smaller portions coupled with increasing demand for convenience and ready-to-eat food items is likely to boost the growth of this segment. Beverages end-use segment is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period. Factors contributing to the growth of this segment include rising consumption of healthy & organic beverages coupled with an increase in the availability of a variety of beverages.

Pharmaceuticals end-use segment accounted for a revenue share of 17.4% in 2018 in the market. Form-fill-seal machines are used for packaging various pharmaceutical products such as capsules, pills, and tablets as well as a range of sterile liquids.Factors such as growing aging population and rising consumer awareness regarding various diseases are anticipated to have a positive impact on the growth of this segment. Furthermore, personal care end-use segment is projected to be valued at USD 1.9 billion by 2025. Rising awareness with regards to personal grooming coupled with the introduction of a variety of packaging styles in personal care industry in order to gain a competitive advantage is anticipated to have a positive impact on the demand for form-fill-seal machines.

Regional Insights of Form-Fill-Seal Machines Market

Asia Pacific dominated the global market with a revenue share of 41.4% in 2018 and this trend is projected to continue over the forecast period. The presence of several emerging economies such as China and India, growing population, rising disposable income, and expanding food & beverage industry in the region are some of the factors contributing to the market growth. Ascending demand for versatile and smaller packaging machines owing to space constraints is also expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

North America market is likely to progress at the highest growth rate over the forecast period. Rising consumer preference for convenience packaging coupled with increasing demand for consumer-friendly & sustainable packaging is likely to propel market growth in this region. Europe market held a revenue share of 31.6% in 2018 owing to the ascending demand for highly automated and efficient packaging machinery from various end-use industries. Several major manufacturers of form-fill-seal machines are based in the European region, particularly in Germany and Italy.

Market Share Insights of Form-Fill-Seal Machines Market

Key players operating in the market include Robert Bosch GmbH; Coesia S.p.A.; Salzgitter AG; Franz Haniel & Cie. GmbH; Sacmi Imola S.C.; Duravant; ProMach, Inc.; Barry-Wehmiller Group; Inc.; and Bossar Packaging S.A. These market players offer a wide range of horizontal as well as vertical form-fill-seal machines.

Major players in the market have spent heavily on R&D activities for developing innovative products as well as increasing the operational efficiency of their existing product offerings. For instance, in March 2019, Bosch Packaging Technology division, a part of the Robert Bosch GmbHs Industrial Technology business sector, launched Pack 403, an automated horizontal flow wrapper ideal for packaging cookies, bars, chocolates, biscuits, and crackers. The machine can produce up to 800 packages per minute.

