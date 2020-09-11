Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Sponge & Scouring Pads market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Sponge & Scouring Pads Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Sponge & Scouring Pads market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Sponge & Scouring Pads Market Size, Market Research and Industry Forecast Report, 2019-2025 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: Sponge & Scouring Pads Market

The global sponge & scouring pads market size was valued at USD 4.8 billion in 2018. Growing demand for appropriate cleaning pads for different types of objects as they are effective on heavy as well as lightly soiled items is a key driving factor. Furthermore, these pads are considered to be better than scrapers, steel wool, metal sponges, and other similar products owing to their excellent efficiency in terms of cleaning without scratching the surfaces. Most of these scouring pads are made of non-rusting materials and are completely safe to be used by naked hands. Additionally, these scouring pads do not harm the cooking surface and can be easily rinsed post the use.

Advertisements and media have been creating awareness among the common mass regarding hygiene and cleanliness, which results in shifting focus towards keeping shining, sparkling, and clean cookware and regular utensils. To intensify the cleaning process, along with the scouring pads, the industry participants have been launching cleaning gel and bars in the market. In addition, the industry participants including 3M, Henkel, and Unilever have been introducing the combo packs with the inclusion of cleaning liquids and scouring pads in the same proposition. This trend has been enhancing the penetration of the pads among the customers.

Increasing penetration of dine-out and quick service restaurants at the global level as a result of shifting preference among millennials to go for outing during weekends and after working schedule is expected to increase the scope for scouring pads in kitchens for cleaning the utensils. Additionally, growth of the tourism sector in the countries including Sri Lanka, China, India, and Australia is expected to increase the number of hotels as well as restaurants, which will expand the scope for cleaning products over the next few years.

Extensive brand campaigns by scouring pads manufacturers on electronic media are expected to play a crucial role in promoting the product”s awareness among the buyers. Additionally, growing demand for advanced cookware including non-stick utensils at the global level is expected to increase the importance of various types of scouring pads as a key buying criteria while selecting particular vessels.

Product Insights of Sponge & Scouring Pads Market

Heavy duty products accounted for a share of more than 30.0% in 2018. These products are ideally used for removing grime and encrusted soil from the kitchen and cooking equipment. Some of the most complicated recipes that take long hours to be cooked have gained international popularity. While cooking the recipes such as biryani, lasagna, wild meat, and Italian cracker bread, which have an average cooking time of more than six hours and at times extends until 24 hours, the cookware and the kitchen equipment become really greasy and heavily soiled. As a result, efficient scouring pads are used in order to remove the accumulated dirt on the cookware. These heavy duty products find utility for cleaning pipework, maintenance equipment, and the railings. The buyers have testified its ability to combat heavily encrusted cookware, pots, and baking trays.

The extra heavy-duty products are expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 3.2% from 2019 to 2025. These products are suitable for extremely dirty stuff, which are cleaned once in a while but require a thorough cleaning such as range, hot plates, griddles, charbroilers, microwaves, fryers and filter systems, oven, and exhaust hoods. Extra heavy products are heavily used in commercial places including restaurants and eateries, thereby driving the demand for scouring pads.

Application Insights of Sponge & Scouring Pads Market

Kitchen utensils accounted for the largest share of exceeding 55.0% in 2018. These products are made of stone, bone chine, glass, fiber, aluminum, steel, iron, and various other materials. Each of these materials has different tendency of reacting with dirt and cleaning soaps. Some of them including Bone China remove the dirt quickly without the need for scrubbing. Cookware made of steel and iron need to be heavily scrubbed using an extra heavy-duty pad to get rid of grease and oil.

Slabs and sinks are expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 2.7% from 2019 to 2025. These surfaces can be made of using raw materials including laminate, granite, wood, glass, composite stones, and stainless steel. Additionally, slabs as well as sinks require different sort of scouring pads depending upon their resistance to scratch, grease, oil, and stain. The slabs and sinks hold a very important position in the modern modular kitchen designs and their maintenance has become primary considering in households. These factors are expected to play a key role in expanding the market scope over the next few years.

End Use Insights

The commercial segment accounted for the largest share of exceeding 55.0% in 2018. Restaurants, hotels, hospitals, and various other public buildings require a lot of cleaning, which is anticipated to drive the segment over the next few years. Increasing number of restaurants as a result of growing importance of social gathering and dine-out culture among the working class population during weekend is expected to increase the sales of various scouring pads.

The household end-use segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 2.7% from 2019 to 2025. Rising influence of media and advertisement has made people aware of different kinds of cleaning processes. This has led to an increase in the inclination of domestic users towards the use of the scouring pads.

Raw

Material Insights of Sponge & Scouring Pads Market

Steel based scouring pads accounted for a share of more than 60.0% in 2018. These products were the first to enter the market and have created an in-depth penetration in the market. These flexible threads of steel are capable of effectively cleaning the most rigid dirt, food stains from burnt, and baked and oily surface. Steel threads find use in restaurant and regular eateries to scrape off stubborn deposits. With the growing fondness for barbeque, roast, and deep fried food recipes, demand for intensive cleaning has seen an upward trend. Steel based scouring pads are capable of combating such tough dirt and leaving the surface spick and span.

The polymer-based scouring pads are expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 2.6% from 2019 to 2025. These products are comparatively cheaper than other counterparts. Furthermore, polymer scouring pads are designed in accordance with the cleaning surfaces including glass, ceramic, bone china, steel, and wood by considering the scratch tolerance. The fiber based scouring pads are widely popular among female homemakers as they are enough for cleaning cookware dirt. Additionally, these scouring pads can be used with naked hands.

Regional Insights of Sponge & Scouring Pads Market

North America was the largest market, accounting for more than 35.0% share of the global revenue in 2018. Increasing number of fine dining restaurants in U.S. and Canada is increasing the importance of hygiene. Furthermore, some modern recipes of beef and lamb expect the meat to be cooked for over 24 hours, which leaves extremely tough stains on the cookware. As a result, use of scouring pad acts as a necessary tool for cleaning.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2019 to 2025. Most developing countries including China, India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan have been witnessing increased working class population at the domestic level. This trend is expected to play a key role in expanding the scope of scouring pads for cleaning in various applications.

Market Share Insights of Sponge & Scouring Pads Market

Some of the key players operating in the market are Unilever; Scrub-It; The Crown Choice; 3M; O-Cedar; Weiman Products, LLC.; Amway; Sun “n” Shine Industries; Bio90 Manufacturing Canada Inc.; Kiwi-Scourers; and H. M. INDUSTRIES. A business trend that can be commonly observed in the market is that cleaning liquids and scouring pads are sold in combination. This is in order to enhance the sale and gain maximum customer base. Furthermore, most of the cleaning liquid manufacturers manufacture their own scrubbing pads. For instance, 3M offers a range of cleaning liquids for different surfaces and similar variety of scouring pads to complement the objective of cleaning.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Sponge & Scouring Pads Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis on the latest industry trends and opportunities in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global sponge & scouring pads market report on the basis of product, raw material, application, end use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Light Duty

Heavy Duty

Medium Duty

Extra Heavy Duty

Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Steel

Polymer

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Slabs & Sinks

Kitchen Utensils

Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Household

Commercial

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Sponge & Scouring Pads in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Sponge & Scouring Pads Market Size, Market Research and Industry Forecast Report, 2019-2025 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580