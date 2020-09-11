Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Acute Hospital Care market.

The global acute hospital care market size was valued at USD 2.4 trillion in 2018 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period. Its growth can be attributed to factors such as increasing inpatient volume at hospitals for acute care, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and favorable reimbursement available for the services through Medicare and Medicaid.

Increasing incidence of trauma, growing demand for acute care hospitals, increasing geriatric patient volume, and unmet medical needs in emerging economies are expected to boost market growth. Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases and inpatient volumes is prompting hospitals to actively work on reducing the Length of Stay (LOS) and Turnaround Time (TOT).

As hospital-based emergency rooms are becoming increasingly crowded-with wait times averaging 55 minutes-more patients enrolling in high-deductible health plans, demand for acute hospitals has intensified, especially for patients with severe conditions. The American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeon reported that in the U.S., bone fracture is a common injury and around 6 million people suffer from it every year.

Out of these, around 300,000 patients receive acute hospital care. Acute care provided at hospitals aims helping patients achieve healthy & stable medical condition and discharging patients as soon as possible. According to WHO, around 80% of total deaths due to cardiovascular diseases occur in developing countries.

Such unmet medical needs in emerging economies are likely to propel growth of acute hospital care market. In Asia Pacific, improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing disposable income are facilitating an increase in number of hospitals offering acute care. Similarly, increase in healthcare expenditure in countries such as China and India offers a strong platform for growth in the region.

Medical Condition Insights

By medical condition, the market is segmented into emergency care, short-term stabilization, trauma care, acute care surgery, and others. Emergency care held largest share in 2018. Increasing prevalence of communicable diseases among patients, growing burden of trauma injuries & burn cases, and increase in incidence of cardiovascular diseases are some of the major factors driving growth of this segment. Moreover, availability of Medicaid and Medicare reimbursement for most related treatments is a major factor driving growth. The market for short-term stabilization is expected to grow at fastest pace during the forecast period.

The large share of emergency care segment can be attributed to a wide range of services being offered as emergency treatment at hospitals to patients suffering from life- or limb-threatening conditions. Life-threatening situations include acute myocardial infarction or heart attack, Cerebrovascular Accident (CVA) or stroke, extreme difficulty in breathing, severe bleeding, acute abdominal pain, poisoning, broken bones, severe allergic reactions, burns & lacerations, and trauma cases such as Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI). Limb-threatening emergencies include acute compartment syndrome and brachial artery aneurysm.

Facility

Type Insights of Acute Hospital Care Market

Based on facility type, the acute hospital care market is segmented into general acute care hospitals, psychiatric hospitals, specialized hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, and long-term acute care facilities. General acute care facilities held the largest share, as majority of admissions were due to short-term acute care. Patients suffering from acute illnesses, diseases, or injuries are first admitted to these hospitals.

Psychiatric hospitals, offering acute psychiatric treatment to patients, is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the coming years. Increasing prevalence of stroke-due to predisposing factors such as smoking and unhealthy lifestyle-is a key factor driving this segment. Growing awareness about mental disorders in developing areas is expected to aid in growth of this segment.

Services Insights

Based on services, the market is segmented into Intensive Care Units (ICUs), Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU), and Cardiac Care Unit (CCU) or Cardiac Intensive Care Unit (CICU). ICUs held the largest share, due to increasing patient volume seeking intensive monitoring and nursing round the clock.

More than 50% of patient admissions in acute care hospitals are to ICUs. In a few hospitals, there are dedicated ICUs for treating various conditions, such as cardiac disorders, surgical interventions, or medical emergencies. NICU is expected to be the fastest growing segment due to increasing incidence of premature births with improper breathing. In addition, growing preference for shorter hospital stay and intensive monitoring are key factors driving market growth.

Regional Insights of Acute Hospital Care Market

North America held the largest market share in 2018, owing to well-established acute hospitals and presence of key players in the region. Factors such as technological advancements and high per capita healthcare expenditure & government support for R&D also act as key drivers.

The preference for consumer-driven health plans is increasing continuously in the global healthcare market. According to the American Hospital Association, there are around 6,210 hospitals in the U.S. with around 931,203 staffed beds. It was estimated that around 90% of all U.S. hospitals have acute care facilities.

Market Share Insights of Acute Hospital Care Market

Some of the key players are Tenet Healthcare Corporation; Fresenius Medical Care; Ramsay Healthcare; Asklepios Kliniken GmbH; Universal Health Services, Inc.; HCA Healthcare, Inc.; Community Health Systems, Inc.; Ascension Health; IHH Healthcare; Mediclinic International; Legacy Lifepoint Health, Inc.; and Ardent Health Services.

The market is also being driven through mergers & acquisitions undertaken by key players, which, when combined various services, can increase overall revenue of the market. In February 2019, HCA Healthcare, Inc. completed the acquisition of Mission Health, with which HCA planned to build a hospital for inpatient behavioral health in Asheville with 120 beds. In addition, it planned to build a new replacement hospital, Franklin, N.C., for Angel Medical Center and invest USD 232 million in Mission Health facilities.

Among others, Legacy Lifepoint Health, Inc. acquired 14 ancillary facilities and acute care hospitals through its joint venture with Duke Life Point Healthcare in December 2017. In the first quarter of 2018, Universal Health Services, Inc. acquired a 109-bed behavioral health care facility in Gulfport, Mississippi.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Acute Hospital Care Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, & country levels and provides an analysis on the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global acute hospital care market report based on medical condition, facility type, service, and region:

Medical Condition Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 – 2030)

Emergency Care

Short-term Stabilization

Trauma Care

Acute Care Surgery

Others

Facility Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 – 2030)

General Acute Care Hospitals

Psychiatric Hospitals

Specialized Hospitals

Rehabilitation Hospitals

Long-term Acute Care

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 – 2030)

Intensive Care Unit (ICU)

Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)

Coronary Care Unit (CCU)

Others

