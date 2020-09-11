A report by The Insight Partner’s on the global Immunoassay market discusses the growth of the market in great detail. It discusses thoroughly all factors promoting and deterring the market. The report also focuses on the competitive dynamics in the market by monitoring the strengths and weaknesses of prominent contributors and their key products.

‘Immunoassay market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Technology, Application, End User’. The global immunoassay market is expected to reach US$ 37,987.8 Mn in 2027 from US$ 21,800.00 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global immunoassay market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Research report has been compiled by studying the market in-depth along with drivers, opportunities, restraints & other strategies as well as new-developments that can help a reader to understand the exact situation of the market along with the factors that can limit or hamper the market growth and the report also has been updated with Impacts & effects of Coronavirus pandemic and how it has influenced consumer behavior & the growth of the market as well as industries.

Global Immunoassay market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand

The market for immunoassay is expected to grow, owing to factors such as rising incidences of chronic and infectious diseases, technological advancements in immunoassay devices, and growing biotechnology & biopharmaceutical industries have been boosting the market over the years. However, the stringent regulatory requirements for immunoassay devices are likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Immunoassay Market – By Product

Reagents & Kits

Analyzers & Instruments Open-Ended Systems Closed-Ended Systems

Software & Services

Global Immunoassay Market – By Technology

Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assays (ELISA)

Fluorescence

Chemiluminescence

Rapid Test

Western Blot

Enzyme-linked Immune Absorbent Spot (ELISPOT)

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Global Immunoassay Market – By Application

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

Oncology

Cardiology

Endocrinology

Infectious Disease Testing

Autoimmune Diseases

Other Applications

Global Immunoassay Market – By End User

Hospitals

Blood Banks

Clinical Laboratories

Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies

Academic Research Centers

Others

The COVID-19 outbreak is currently going the world over, the Immunoassay Market report covers the impact of the corona-virus on top company’s growth. This research report categorizes as the key players in the Immunoassay market and also gives a comprehensive study of Covid-19 impact analysis of the market by regions like (Americas, Europe APAC, and EMEA).

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global Immunoassay market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined the restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining the potential in untapped regions.

A few leading companies operating in the global Immunoassay market are

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott, Siemens, bioMérieux SA, BD, Danaher Corporation, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Sysmex Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Quidel Corporation

This report focuses on the global Immunoassay market with the future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players. The study objectives are to present the Immunoassay market development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Central & South America.

