Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Baby Stroller market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Baby Stroller Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Baby Stroller market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Baby Stroller Market Size, Share, Global Market Research and Industry Forecast Report, 2025 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: Baby Stroller Market

The global baby stroller market size was valued at USD 2.0 billion in 2018. Technological advancements in baby care products in the form of multi-functional features and customization as per parents requirements is a key factor driving demand for baby strollers. In addition, growing trend of traveling among millennials and baby boomers has widened the scope for easy traveling with babies, thereby increasing the usage of baby stroller. Increasing birth rates across developing countries, along with rising safety concerns, have widened the scope for baby strollers.

Increasing adoption of strollers for the purpose of carrying a child or transport in a vehicle has gained prominence in the market. The product showcases features such as convenience, ease of use, and cost effectiveness, which is likely to promote the usage of baby strollers. In addition, growing trend of traveling across generations has created demand for easy and pain free travel with babies. Thus, parents prefer to incorporate an additional seat for their infants through the travel system stroller at the time of car transport. Moreover, increased adoption of prams by consumers has helped raise the adoption of baby strollers. Moreover, new product innovation by manufacturers has introduced multi – functional convertible strollers. For instance, Kolcraft Enterprises, Inc. provides Contours Bliss 4-in-1 convertible stroller system, which can be converted from pram to stroller and vice versa.

Increasing birth rates across Asian countries such as India, China, and Bangladesh is expected to drive the demand for baby stroller. In addition, compact and easy storage of the product is enhancing the growth as a result of small spaced apartments in countries such as Japan, India, and Tokyo. In addition, rising number of apartments in real estate increases the scope for compact and space saving products, which has surged the application of baby strollers owing to their folding properties. Growing working women population across countries has developed the need to carry their babies to different places with greater convenience, which has widened the scope for baby strollers. Moreover, growing trend of nuclear families has increased the demand for these products as parents need to take their babies with them every time they move out of the house.

Furthermore, strict government regulations on the safety standards of these strollers have gained prominence among consumers. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has set federal safety standards for stroller, which addresses safety of various parts such as latch/lock mechanism, wheel attachment, parking brakes, seat belts, and hinges. Thus, producers are adopting these standards and also improvising on them in order to provide the highest assurance of safety to parents. For instance, Britax implemented SafeCell Impac Protection, which ensures a safer car seat for infants.

Product Insights of Baby Stroller Market

Lightweight strollers dominated the market with a share of more than 35.0% in 2018. This product is manufactured with lightweight materials and less features, which is perfect for short traveling purpose. Lightweight strollers are compatible for young babies who can sit upright and can accompany parents for a walk in a park or any nearby activities such as shopping. This stroller is easily available in the market owing to easy day-to-day use and projects a comparatively cheaper version among other types. In addition, in line with its popularity, Emirates Airlines offer complimentary baby stroller for parents arriving and in transit at the Dubai International Airport for easy boarding and disembarkation.

Travel system is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 7.0% from 2019 to 2025. This product is a reformed and innovative form of standard stroller with an advanced feature of an infant seat, which is easily detachable from its main component. Growing trend of traveling among millennials and baby boomers and increasing acceptance of the product for safe transportation with young babies are the key factors driving the segment. Manufacturers focus on new product development incorporating latest features. For instance, in 2019, Red Kite have introduced a new product Kuro, which includes features such as reversible, multi-position seat, freestanding, adjustable handle, foot rest, and travel system compatibility.

Distribution Channel Insights

Specialist retailers led the market and accounted for 55.4% share of global revenue in 2018. Rise in the number of baby care stores featuring all items related to infant and baby care products has increased awareness regarding convenient products such as prams, cribs, and strollers. Parents preference for buying all baby care products from the same store owing to more convenience and less time investment in searching for products in different stores has increased the number of retail shops providing baby essentials. In addition, growing demand for one-stop buying facility among the working population in order to save time and efficiency is a key factor driving the segment. Rising inclination of consumers towards specialty baby stores also accounts for special information gained by consumers from the retailers, who have complete knowledge of suitability of each product according to the age of the baby. Thus, parents prefer to shop from these stores based on appropriate decisions.

Online retailers are expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 5.6% from 2019 to 2025. Rising preference for a vast variety of strollers and prams displayed on online platform, along with easy buying and door step delivery options, has induced consumers to opt for online channel. Moreover, increasing availability of chatbots on these websites and links help the customers with search related queries and other related aspects of the user experience. Thus, it is expected to broaden the scope for purchasing strollers through online channel of distribution with prominent online retailers such as myPram, Online4baby, FirstCry.com, and COLUGO.

Regional Insights of Baby Stroller Market

North America dominated the global baby stroller market, accounting for 35.7% share of the overall revenue in 2018. Growing trend of single parents in the region has increased the pressure to balance work and family on one individual and thus, baby strollers help ease the process of traveling with baby in case of no partner. Thus, manufacturers focus on adding features that enable one person to manage the baby stroller. For instance, Cybex launch of motorized stroller, E-Priam. Moreover, increased attention towards physical health activities by mothers often indulge them in walking and jogging with their babies, which is likely to increase the need for such products in the region.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market, expanding at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2019 to 2025. Increasing working population and rapid urbanization across developing countries such as India and China have driven the market for baby stroller in the region. Additionally, rising inclination towards nuclear family structure has increased the need for baby strollers as parents cannot risk their babies of leaving home alone. European countries are witnessing a steady increase in demand for strollers on account of increasing working mothers in countries such as Iceland, Denmark, Norway, and Sweden.

Market Share Insights of Baby Stroller Market

The global market is highly competitive in nature. Top players operating in the market include Artsana USA; Baby Jogger; Dorel Industries Inc.; Evenflo; Graco;Bumbleride; Bugaboo International B.V.; Britax; BREVI MILANO SPA; and Baby Trend Inc. Companies are focusing on expanding their product line incorporating advanced features and are adopting innovative technologies in order to meet consumer demand for baby strollers. For instance, in 2019, CYBEX launched E-Priam, an electric pushchair, which is the motorized version of Cybex Priam Travel System. The product incorporates smart uphill assist motor with detection sensors in the handlebar, which pushes the stroller when struggling to push. The product increases the braking force while heading down a slope.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Baby Stroller Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global baby stroller market report on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Lightweight

Jogging

Travel System

Double

Standard

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Specialist Retailers

Online

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Baby Stroller in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Baby Stroller Market Size, Share, Global Market Research and Industry Forecast Report, 2025 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580