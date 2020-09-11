Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Filling Machine market.

The global filling machine market size was valued at USD 6.7 billion in 2018 and is projected to witness a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period. The global filling machine industry is one of the most prominent in packaging equipment industry. The industrial applications of filling machines are favoring the market growth and the trend is projected to continue over the forecast period.

Industrial development, purchasing power parity, and adoption of automated technology are anticipated to augment market growth by 2025. Technological support, desired production output, robotics, and minimum human intervention are some of the factors attracting manufacturers to opt for technological support in operational processes. Stringent government regulations concerning beverage, food, and associated industries are compelling machine manufacturers to opt for standardization to maintain the desired hygiene and quality of the product.

Increasing inclination of people toward packaged and processed products, rising income, population growth, urbanization, and health awareness altogether are likely to trigger the demand for filling machines over the forecast period. The U.S. is one of the prominent markets in North American region. The strong presence of food & beverage industry in the U.S. owing to a huge presence of market players, growth opportunities presented by favorable government policies and industrial automation are projected to benefit the market in the country. Volumetric filling machine is expected to gain significant growth in the country owing to its use in a variety of food and other industrial products, ease of maintenance, and good performance.

The mature markets including North America, Europe, and others are anticipated to have moderate growth as the regions are competing in terms of innovation of advanced products and processes through technological support. Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global market over the forecast period. Chinas economic performance is projected to improve over the forecast period with huge investments in research and technology.

Product Insights of Filling Machine Market

Based on product type, the global filling machine market is segmented into aseptic, rotary, net weight, volumetric, and other filling machines. In terms of market share, the volumetric filling machine segment is expected to witness considerable growth owing to its unique features and application in a range of industries such as beverage and pharmaceuticals.

Volumetric filling machines are used to fill the exact specified amount of creams, liquids, and pastes into products. These machines are efficient, simple to clean, and have low maintenance cost with high-performance ratio. They are compatible for use in both small and large-scale production.

Aseptic filling machine segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.4% by 2025 over the forecast period. The machine is considered to be one of the efficient ones in delivering liquids to its end users with ease in terms of handling and superior performance. Aseptic filling machines offer high nutrient retention, uniform product quality, and other desired performance benefits, which propels their overall sales in the market.

Mode of Operation

The food and beverage industry is witnessing significant growth globally. A rise in the demand for processed and packaged food & beverage products, the inclination of youth toward western lifestyle, huge customer base of youth in developing regions including Asia Pacific, and other such macroeconomic factors, are projected to uplift the demand for packaging machinery in the operational process. Manufacturers opt for automation and technological advancements in the process to maintain demand-supply balance.

Filling machines are widely used across the food and beverage industry as food products including juices, dairy products, and alcohol & non-alcoholic beverages, among other such products, require transportation and handling with protection from the outer environment. In terms of mode of operation, automatic filling machine segment is anticipated to upsurge the demand for filling machines owing to technological developments in operational processes. In terms of market growth, automatic filling machine segment is expected to witness significant growth by 2025.

Application Insights of Filling Machine Market

The global market for filling machine is anticipated to be driven by the growing demand for beverages, food, pharmaceutical, and other industrial applications. Beverages, food, and pharmaceutical applications dominated the application segment with a prominent share in 2018. Beverages is expected to be the dominant segment over the forecast period owing to high demand for packaged and processed products.

Expansion of food & beverage sector in Asia Pacific to accommodate the needs of rapidly growing population is anticipated to drive the consumption of the product in food and beverage industry, which, in turn, is likely to contribute to the high growth rate of filling machines industry in this region. A rise in consumer disposable income has also directly translated into the increased demand for packaged and processed products in developing regions such as India and China. Moreover, sensitive, critical, and temperature-sensitive pharma products, such as vaccines, and drugs, among other medicated liquids, require protection, which significantly contributes to the demand for filling machines.

Regional Insights of Filling Machine Market

Asia Pacific was the leading regional market in 2018 and the trend is likely to continue over the forecast period. Increasing demand for convenience food is expected to drive the filling machine market growth in this region. A rise in the middle-class population, high spending power, huge youth population preferring processed & packaged food, growing health awareness, and increased interest of foreign investors in Asia Pacific are altogether expected to favor the market growth in the region.

North America is projected to witness significant growth rate. Europe is one of the prominent contributors to the market growth. The presence of huge players including KHS GmbH and GEA Group is restructuring the market growth through strong R&D capabilities and product innovation.

Market Share Insights of Filling Machine Market

The global market is highly fragmented in nature and includes few multinational players and numerous small-scale industry participants. Companies operating in the global market include Tetra Laval International S.A.; Barry-Wehmiller Companies, Inc.; Krones AG; Ronchi Mario S.p.A.; John Bean Technologies Corporation; GEA Group; KHS GmbH; Accutek Packaging Equipment Companies, Inc.; and Robert Bosch GmbH.

Strong R&D capabilities of key market players allow them to opt for industrial automation for a wide range of applications, which in turn, is projected to complement growth of the market. Significant presence of other companies also contributes to the market growth. Favorable growth of packaging equipment industry is likely to propel the demand for filling machine and, in turn, trigger the market growth.

Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Aseptic

Rotary

Net Weight

Volumetric

Others

Mode of Operation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Automatic

Semi-automatic

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Beverages

Food

Chemicals

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Others

