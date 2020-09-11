Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Gardening Pots market.

The global gardening pots market size was valued at USD 1.7 billion in 2018. Growing millennials interest in gardening is expected to remain a favorable factor for the industry growth. Young gardeners from across the world are exhibiting keen interest in the recent trends, which are way different from traditional-style perennial garden. Furthermore, consumers are increasing spending on the inclusion of decorative features in their residences by planting money plants and flower sets in gardening pots, containers, and bags.

Trend of planting delicate plants in pots inside the house is growing among the modern gardeners. Gardening pots has proved to be an efficient method for potting the saplings inside the house, as they are potted in certain pots or containers, which are portable as per position and direction. There is a shift in trend towards planting fragile saplings such as African Violet, Money Plant, Venus Fly Traps, Maiden Hair Ferns, Orchids, Yarrow, Ajuga, Aquilegia, Aster, and Buddleia. These plants need special care and are placed inside the controlled environment of the house, which is increasing the need for such kind of gardening pots.

Shifting inclination towards interior decoration of modern residences has been expanding the utility of gardening pots products. Presence of saplings in beautiful gardening pots, containers, and vase adds to the aesthetics of the room and gives it a lively vibe. Furthermore, the ancient science of layout, design, and architecture including Vastu Shastra, Feng Shui, and the Malay system strongly focus on planting particular plants in certain directions in order to improve the flow of energy in the house. For instance, the holy basil should be planted in northern, north-eastern, and eastern sections of the house for improved well-being of the residents of the houses. Gardening pots can provide a complete solution for planting saplings all around the house as and when required without interfering with the construction of the house.

In addition, it has been noticed that rapid urbanization has been resulting in shrinking apartments in the cities. In spite of that, garden enthusiasts have created gardens with the use of big and small gardening pots in their kitchen and balconies. Planting unique varieties of flowers, climbers, and creepers is a modern way of creating a replica of beautiful meadows. Additionally, growing fad about organic vegetables and fruits is propelling the trend of organic gardening in limited space of gardening pots and containers.

Product Insights of Gardening Pots Market

Refractory material accounted for the largest gardening pots market share of more than 40.0% in 2018. These materials include earthen, ceramic, terracotta, hypertufa, stone, and concrete gardening pots. Such pots are capable of exhibiting angular lines and traditional patterns, which gives the garden an aesthetic charm. Majority of these products are heavy in weight, which gives a sense of firm establishment to the garden. In addition, refractory based products insulate the soil to maintain its temperature and moisture. They can be exceptionally beneficial in cold climatic conditions of Northern Europe and Canada on account of their frost proof characteristics. These products are available in glazed and unglazed forms, which come in a variety of colors and shapes.

Polymer is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 6.4% from 2019 to 2025. These are mostly used by commercial plant growers, as they form an inexpensive and durable imitation of other counterparts including stoneware and terracotta. These products are lighter and thus, can be easily moved around for changing the setup. Polymer product forms are available in endless shapes and outstanding colors.

Distribution Channel Insights

Offline channel accounted for the largest market share of more than 80.0% in 2018. Sale of these products is more often seen to be taking through offline channels including local stores. The retail customers prefer buying products after consulting a local gardener or a gardening enthusiast for which the nearby local stores are appropriate. These stores are a one stop solution to all gardening related issues including fertilizer, pot, irrigation, seed, and sapling. Furthermore, most people buy these platforms while buying plant itself, which makes the physical stores more appropriate.

Online channel is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 6.2% from 2019 to 2025. Advent of online channels has made life easier for the customers. Gardening pots platforms can be heavy and the transportation cost for these can be high. Many online channels with their free delivery system have given a perfect solution to the customers. In addition, the refractive material products are breakable and long rigorous journey can break them. Thus, many service providers provide better protective packaging solution and provide the convenience to buyers in terms of refund in case of breaking of materials during delivery.

Application Insights of Gardening Pots Market

The commercial application segment accounted for the largest market share of exceeding 55.0% in 2018. This segment involves the deployment of products in the gardens of hospital, libraries, hotels, malls, and public parks. The trend of having garden around public buildings has seen an upward trend owing to the enhanced aesthetic beauty and visual appeal of the place. Use of gardening pots in these areas helps in establishing a theme and beauty to the settings. Additionally, gardens in hospitals are said to improve the healing process of the patients by providing them a healthy space to walk and exercise. Around hotels, it provides space for visitors to relax, entertain, and dine. Gardening pots also help in developing a good ground for hosting events and parties.

The residential application segment is expected to witness the fastest growth owing to shifting interest of the common mass to grow garden in their residences. A huge group of millennials prefer developing their own kitchen garden, which helps them in growing commercial herbs and vegetables including peas, bush beans, parsley, mint, lemon grass, and tomatoes. Furthermore, fondness for sedums and succulents is growing among people who are staying in apartments. The aforementioned plantation requires little to no care and complements the setting of apartment and condo.

Regional Insights of Gardening Pots Market

Europe was the largest market, accounting for more than 35.0% share of the global revenue in 2018. The growth can be attributed to the fondness for garden in the European culture. Beautiful landscapes form a very vital part of the European architecture and thus, a large number of gardens can be seen all around Europe including the Kew Garden in London, the Eden Project in Cornwall, the Kylemore Abbey Garden in Ireland, the Monserrate Palace Garden in Sintra Portugal, the Campo Garden, and the Rose Garden in Spain amongst various others. Europeans having been gardening for leisure since the 13th century and have continued to cherish it even today. Furthermore, countries including France, U.K., Spain, Greece, and Belgium make a large part of their income through tourism and gardens form one of the attractive tourism spots. Thus, trust associations and government earnestly spend on the maintenance of these gardens.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing gardening pots market, expanding at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2019 to 2025. Shifting focus towards promoting tourism by the governments of China, India, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, and Japan is expected to open new market avenues for gardening pots. Furthermore, developing economies with increasing number of corporate buildings are expected to witness growth in well maintained gardens around it. Asian countries including Sri Lanka, Bhutan, and Maldives have also evolved as medical tourism destinations, which has resulted in world class hospitals having large and beautiful gardens with gardening pots.

Market Share Insights of Gardening Pots Market

Some of the key players operating in the market are Biodegradable Pots; East JORDAN PLASTICS INC.; Garden Need; GREEN MALL; Hosco India; Landmark Plastic Corporation; Nursery Supplies Inc.; THE HC COMPANIES; THE POT COMPANY; and V G Plastech. The manufacturers have been experimenting with various materials, which would be appropriate for making gardening beds. It is expected that these materials need to be temperature and weather resistant and at the same time must provide insulation to the soil so that the moisture is not lost rapidly. Companies who are already into offering homewares are also expanding their offerings to encompass gardening pots. For instance, in July 2019, Coles supermarket launched homeware range, which also includes gardening pots for planting saplings. It offers glass gardening pots for USD 5, which is appropriate for planting succulents and ceramic and wood pots cost around USD 6.

