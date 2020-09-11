Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Overnight Face Mask market.

The global overnight face mask market size was valued at USD 18.2 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period. Growing incidences of various skin conditions such as ageing, wrinkles, and dryness are driving the consumers to increasingly spend on various skin care solutions that offer prolonged treatment. Overnight face masks have been gaining an increasing traction among consumers who look for convenient skin care products at home that do not demand additional time investment. Moreover, increased consumer demand for mental relaxation is expected to drive the manufacturers to develop overnight face products infused with functional ingredients, thereby propelling the growth of the global market in the near future.

Impact of busy and modern lifestyles due to long work hours, pollution, work life pressures, and inappropriate diets is taking a visible toll on the skin, thereby resulting in premature damage. Considering the fact that adequate sleep is an essential remedy, consumers are also looking for skin care products including overnight face masks that penetrate more effectively when at rest.

This scenario has triggered the increasing application of sleep masks among the consumers. In the last few years, bubble masks had gained significant popularity in the Asian beauty trends, which resulted in manufacturers creating their own unique formulas. For instance, brands such as Origins and e.l.f. Cosmetics introduced their hydrating bubble mask and foaming deep cleansing masks respectively that included deep hydration and cleansing agents. These product innovations are anticipated to drive the market for overnight face masks.

Increasing preference for overnight masks infused with essential oils and natural and fruit based ingredients is driving continuous product innovations. For instance, ESPA Overnight Hydration Therapy is made of relaxing essential oils and seaweeds extracts that revive the skin moisture content overnight. Lanieges Sleeping Mask is a popular fruit based overnight face rejuvenating product. Laniege offers few varieties in the night mask category.

Women have been the major demand generators in the overnight face mask market. However, men are increasingly considered to be the high potential consumers by brand managers, particularly who are into online distribution or have high-end product positioning. Shaving often leads to roughness and dryness, hence sheet masks are generally preferred by men for a well moisturized skin. Moreover, a wide range of overnight face masks for men are available with specific solutions such as anti-aging, wrinkle free, and skin lightening. Some of the common overnight face masks include watermelon glow sleeping mask, Elizabeth Arden”s superstart probiotic boost skin renewal bio cellulose mask, and Saturn sulfur acne treatment mask by Sunday Riley.

Distribution Channel Insights

Convenience stores accounted for the largest share of 46.8% in 2018. These include beauty, drug, and general stores. Growth of the skin care industry has driven the manufacturers to distribute their products widely across their retail beauty stores and independent beauty and drug stores. These stores are easily accessible to the customers and ensure high visibility of products including overnight face masks. Moreover, presence of an in-store associate guides the customers in choosing the correct product, thereby easing out their purchase decisions.

Online distribution channel is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period. Growing demand for beauty care products has been driving the existing as well new manufacturers to introduce their online distribution channels to cater to the large customer base. Moreover, high demand for Korean as well as other international based overnight face mask products is expected to popularize the use of online shopping sites. Moreover, online retailers such as Sephora and e.l.f Cosmetics have started creating their own formulas in this category in order to cater to the continuous demand of the consumers.

Product Insights of Overnight Face Mask Market

Cream and gel based masks accounted for the largest share of more than 55.0% in 2018. This is the most preferred type due to its easy and hassle free application. Creams and gel forms penetrate deeply in the skin, thereby resulting in effective skin repair. Companies are investing in introducing lightweight cream and gel based masks to provide a relaxing effect on the skin while sleeping. For instance, L”Oreal Paris had introduced a jelly based mask made with French grape seed extracts. This product repairs the dullness and enhances the hydration level of the skin with its double hyaluronic acids, thereby giving a soft and supple effect to the face.

Sheet based overnight face masks are expected to witness significant growth in the next few years due to its quick and hassle free application. Face sheets are usually infused with cooling ingredients that relaxes the muscles and effectively revives the damaged skin. These overnight face sheets usually include hyaluronic acid and enriching vitamins in high content that seep in quickly as compared to creams. These face sheets provide easy hydration and add extra moisture content to energize dry skin. Sheet masks can be used as a daily skincare routine as compared to creams, hence it is expected to witness increased application in the near future.

Regional Insights of Overnight Face Mask Market

Asia Pacific dominated the global market, accounting for a share of more than 35.0% in 2018 primarily due to increased use of overnight face masks in countries such as China and Korea. Growing demand for skin care products such as face masks in these countries has been driving the product innovations. Consumers in these countries prefer intensive skin care solutions and daily grooming routines, wherein application of overnight sheet based masks serve as an essential product. The market includes a wide variety of masks with an array of enriching ingredients derived from traditional Chinese medicine extracts, coupled with vitamins and minerals.

North America is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period. Companies are emphasizing on increasing the product penetration in U.S. owing to growing consumer awareness about skin care solutions and high demand for Korean beauty products. Moreover, celebrity influencers are playing a crucial role in popularizing the skin care trends in this region, which is expected to contribute to this market growth.

Market Share Insights of Overnight Face Mask Market

The global market is highly competitive in nature. Some of the major players operating in the market for overnight face mask are L”Oreal Paris; Laniege; e.l.f. Cosmetics; Inc.; The Body Shop; Peter Thomas Roth Labs LLC.; Lotus Herbals; Lakme Cosmetics; Innisfree; The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.; Vichy Laboratories; and Avon Products, Inc. Companies dealing in this beauty care category are actively involved in introducing new products to cater to the varied needs of the customers. Continuous research and development is carried out to introduce products based on natural ingredients. For instance, Innisfree is a naturalism oriented cosmetic brand that offers a wide range of sleeping or overnight face masks infused with natural ingredients, such as its green tea sleeping pack is made of green tea seed oil.

