The Global Data Annotation Tools market accounted for US$ 695.5 million in 2017 and is projected to reach US$ 6450.0 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32.54% from 2020 to 2027.

The process of data annotation includes labeling of data which makes it usable for machine learning. Data annotation tools are an important tool for data scientists as they make use of the labelled data with machine learning algorithms. Data can be in any form such as images (from cars, phones, or medical instruments), text (in English, Spanish, Chinese, or any other language), audio and video. There are different types of annotation techniques like polygon annotation, semantic segmentation, bounding box annotation, landmark annotation, polylines annotation and 3D point cloud annotation. In house teams can label the data if it is a small set, but this can be time consuming. When data is huge outsourcing it to companies like Precise BPO Solution who can handle millions of annotations in a week could save time. Further, investments by various market players in data annotation techniques in order to offer high quality labelled data are predictable to play a significant role in the near future.

Get Sample [email protected]: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00024502

Key Players:

Cogito

2. Google LLC.

3. Deep Systems

4. Appen Limited

5. Labelbox, Inc

6. LightTag

7. PLAYMENT INC

8. Scale AI, Inc.

9. Tagtog Sp. z o.o.

10. CloudFactory Limited

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Data Annotation Tools Market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about Data Annotation Tools Market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The Data Annotation Tools Market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

Avail Discount on this [email protected]: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/TIP00024502

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market

Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined on the basis of market share analysis of key players. Detailed market data about these factors is estimated to help vendors take strategic decisions that can strengthen their positions in the market and lead to more effective and larger stake in the global Data Annotation Tools Market. Pricing and cost teardown analysis for products and service offerings of key players has also been undertaken for the study.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Data Annotation Tools Market Overview

4 Market Trend Analysis

5 Global Data Annotation Tools Market Segmentation

6 Market Effect Factors Analysis

7 Market Competition by Manufacturers

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

About Premium market insights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Sameer Joshi

Call: US: +1-646-491-9876, Apac: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]