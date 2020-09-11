The tax software market in North America was valued US$ 3,536.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 7,878.6 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2020 to 2027.

The tax software quickly ascertains a client?s overall financial situation and suggests insurance or investment products, or other services, such as auditing, bookkeeping, or even comprehensive financial plans, that may be needed. The additional revenue that can be generated from this approach can be substantial in many cases. Also, the tax preparation process has become faster and more efficient as vast information is now available in digital format, which would, in turn, help accountants preparing tax to import their client data from personal finance software directly onto their tax returns with a single click as a substitute of entering all of those numbers manually. Also, electronic signatures have been entered with the client?s permission, which often eliminates the need for clients to be physically present in the accountant?s office. Thus, digitization in the tax-paying system is expected to propel the growth of the tax software market.

Key Players:

Avalara Inc

2. Chetu, Inc

3. Drake Software

4. H & R Block; Intuit Inc.

5. Sage Group PLC

6. Thomson Reuters Corporation

7. Vertex, Inc.

8. Wolters Kluwer N.V.

9. Xero Limited.

10. Intuit Inc.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Tax Software Market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about Tax Software Market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The Tax Software Market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market

Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined on the basis of market share analysis of key players. Detailed market data about these factors is estimated to help vendors take strategic decisions that can strengthen their positions in the market and lead to more effective and larger stake in the global Tax Software Market. Pricing and cost teardown analysis for products and service offerings of key players has also been undertaken for the study.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Tax Software Market Overview

4 Market Trend Analysis

5 Global Tax Software Market Segmentation

6 Market Effect Factors Analysis

7 Market Competition by Manufacturers

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

