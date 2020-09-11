A web hosting service is a type of hosting service that allows organizations and individuals to make their websites accessible via the web. Growing digitalization across the globe is one of the major drivers of the web hosting services market growth. Furthermore, the rising amount of data and the growing requirement of new servers is increasing demand for the web hosting service that propels the growth of the web hosting services market during the forecast period.

Growing internet penetration and rapid growth in the e-commerce sector is boosting the growth of the web hosting services market. Moreover, the increasing demand for web hosting service from various end-users to increase the performance of their website are triggering the growth of the web hosting services market. Implementation of AI in web hosting and increase the number of small and medium-sized businesses are increasing demand for web hosting services that are expected to drive the growth of the web hosting services market.

Key Players:

Alibaba Cloud

2. Amazon Web Services, Inc.

3. AT and T Inc.

4. Combell nv.

5. Endurance International Group

6. Equinix, Inc.

7. GoDaddy Operating Company, LLC

8. Google LLC

9. Leaseweb

10. Microsoft Corporation

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Web Hosting Services Market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about Web Hosting Services Market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The Web Hosting Services Market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market

Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined on the basis of market share analysis of key players. Detailed market data about these factors is estimated to help vendors take strategic decisions that can strengthen their positions in the market and lead to more effective and larger stake in the global Web Hosting Services Market. Pricing and cost teardown analysis for products and service offerings of key players has also been undertaken for the study.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Web Hosting Services Market Overview

4 Market Trend Analysis

5 Global Web Hosting Services Market Segmentation

6 Market Effect Factors Analysis

7 Market Competition by Manufacturers

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

