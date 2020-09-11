The Global In-Memory Analytics Market was valued at USD 1.08 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 8.2 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 25.35% from 2017 to 2025.

In-memory analytics is enterprise architecture framework solution used to enhance business intelligence reporting by querying data from system memory. It works by increasing the speed, performance and reliability when querying data. With the evolution of BI and RAM hardware technology, more BI platforms are available and affordable, including in-memory analytics tools used to facilitate enterprise decision making. Benefits of In-memory analytics include Ã¢â‚¬â€œ high performance speed, cost efficient, and reduces the dependence on IT expert.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Rising adoption by small and medium businesses

1.2 Improved security and scalability with cloud-based In-memory analytics

1.3 Low costs for main memory hardware

1.4 Increasing volume of data

1.5 Rising trend for self-service BI tools

1.6 Adoption of digital transformation using real-time data analytics

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Issues with management and maintenance of data quality

2.2 Lack of technical expertise to deploy BI applications

2.3 Poor knowledge about the technology across industries

Market Segmentation:

The Global In-Memory Analytics Market is segmented on the application, organization size, component, deployment model, vertical, and region.

1. Application:

1.1 Product and process management

1.2 Risk management and fraud detection

1.3 Sales and marketing optimization

1.4 Supply chain optimization

1.5 Financial management

1.6 Network management

1.7 Workforce management

1.8 Predictive asset management

2. Organization Size:

2.1 Large Enterprises

2.2 Small and Medium Organizations

3. By Component:

3.1 Software

3.2 Services

3.2.1 Managed services

3.2.2 Professional services

3.2.2.1 Support and maintenance services

3.2.2.2 Consulting services

4. By Deployment Mode:

4.1 Cloud-based

4.2 On-premises

5. By Vertical:

5.1 Healthcare

5.2 Government and Defense

5.3 IT and Telecom

5.4 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

5.5 Transportation and Logistics

5.6 Retail and e-commerce

5.7 Manufacturing

5.8 Others

6. By Region:

6.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

6.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

6.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

6.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

6.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. IBM Corporation

2. SAP SE

3. Software AG

4. Information Builders, Inc.

5. Advizor Solutions, Inc.

6. Exasol

7. SAS Institute, Inc.

8. Amazon Web Services

9. Kognitio Ltd

10. Qlik Technologies, Inc.

11. Oracle Corporation

12. Activeviam

13. Hitachi Group Company

14. Microstrategy Incorporated

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Global In-Memory Analytics Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team

