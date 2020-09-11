Breast Implants research report provides deep insights into the Global Breast Implants market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Breast Implants during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, and demand and production capability across different countries.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Biotechnology Industry, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Breast Implants market globally. This report on ‘Breast Implants market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The global breast implants market accounted to US$ 1,475.7 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 2,338.6 Mn by 2027.



Market Insights

Increasing Prevalence of Breast Cancer

Rising prevalence of breast cancer has led to an increase in the demand for breast implants. Breast cancer is prevalent across the globe with increase in number of women being diagnosed with breast cancer. The disease is common in developed as well as developing countries across the globe. As per the Breastcancer.org, in 2018, in the U.S., nearly 266,120 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women along with 63,960 new cases of non-invasive breast cancer. Deaths rates due to breast cancer among the women in the US are high than other types of cancer. In 2018, nearly 40,920 women in the U.S. are expected to die due to breast cancer. The number of new cases for breast cancer in men are lesser as compared to women. Beastcancer.org stated that in 2018, about 2,550 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in men.

New Product Launches & FDA Approvals

The market for breast implants is also driven by new product launches and FDA approvals. Most of the market players are engaged in the manufacturing various types of breast implants offering maximum advantages and high quality. For instance, in January, 2018, Sientra, Inc. received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of the site-change PMA supplement for its contract manufacturer “Vesta” to manufacture Sientra’s silicone gel breast implants. Moreover, In January, 2017, Allergan plc received approval from the FDA to market NATRELLE INSPIRA SoftTouch breast implants in the US. Additionally, in October 2017, Mentor Worldwide LLC announced the availability of MemoryGel Xtra breast implants in the US.

Strategic Insights

Acquisition and agreement was observed as the most adopted strategy in global breast implants industry. Few of the recent acquisition and agreement are listed below:

2016: Sientra acquired Specialty Surgical Products, Inc. (SSP), with this acquisition the company will enhance it product portfolio of Dermaspan and AlloX2 lines of breast tissue expanders products.

2016: Sientra signed service agreement with Vesta, a Lubrizol LifeSciences company. Under this agreement Vesta is inaugurating manufacturing unit for Sientra and serve a long-term supply agreement for its PMA-approved breast implants.

2017: Allergan acquired LifeCell Corporation which is a regenerative medicine company. The acquisition will combine regenerative medicines business, LifeCell’s novel with the Allergan’s products such as breast implants and tissue expanders and medical aesthetics.

2017: Allergan acquired Keller Medical, Inc. is a medical device company which develops Keller Funnel. The Keller will combine Keller Funnel with Allergan’s breast implants business.

Key Competitors In Market are

Allergan plc.

Mentor Worldwide LLC (J&J)

GC Aesthetics

Sientra, Inc.

POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH

Ideal Implant Incorporated

Silimed

Group Sebbib SAS

Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co., Ltd

HANSBIOMED CO. LTD

TOC of Market Report Contains:

Industry Overview

Production Market Analysis

Sales Market Analysis

Consumption Market Analysis

Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Major Type of Analysis

Major Organization Size Analysis

Industry Chain Analysis

Global and Regional Market Forecast

Major Manufacturers Analysis

New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

And More…

Market segmentation:

Breast Implants Market to 2027- Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product (Silicone and Saline), Application (Reconstructive Surgery and Cosmetic Surgery), Surface Type (Smooth and Textured), and Geography

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

