Healthcare BPO Services research report provides deep insights into the Global Healthcare BPO Services market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Healthcare BPO Services during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, and demand and production capability across different countries.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Biotechnology Industry, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Healthcare BPO Services market globally. This report on ‘Healthcare BPO Services market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2025, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The global healthcare BPO services is expected to reach US$ 416,431.8 Mn in 2025 from US$ 192,131.6 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 10.4% from 2018-2025.

Healthcare BPO services is segmented by payer service, provider service, and pharmaceutical service. Global healthcare BPO services, based on payer service was segmented into claims administration, billing, member management, provider management, fraud management, and others. Global healthcare BPO services, based on the provider service was segmented into medical billing, medical coding, finance & accounts, and others. The healthcare BPO services, based on pharmaceutical service was segmented into research & development, manufacturing, sales & marketing, supply chain & logistics, and others.

Healthcare Business Processing Outsourcing (BPO) offers customized solutions to the healthcare providers and payers to reduce the complexity of various tedious tasks involved at several stages of the workflow and establishment. These services are also helpful to enrich resource allocation, boost the financial performance of the company/organization, seek strategic growth support as well as reduce operational costs to maximize profit margins. The report would be of an interest to various stakeholders operating in the healthcare BPO services. These stakeholders include hospitals, pharmaceutical manufacturers, contract research organizations, medical device suppliers, market research, equipment manufacturers, and consulting firms.

The top 15 industry players operating in Healthcare BPO services market across the globe includes IBM, Accenture, WNS (Holdings) Ltd., HCL Technologies Limited., Invensis Technologies Pvt Ltd, Cognizant, Infosys Limited, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Genpact, Xerox Corporation, GeBBS Healthcare Solutions, Capgemini, Omega Healthcare, Flatworld Solutions Pvt. Ltd., and Magellan Solutions among others. The increasing consolidation among market players leading to rising number of collaborations, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions are likely to be the major factors improving services and thereby support the growth of healthcare BPO services market.

Market segmentation:

Healthcare BPO Services Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Payer Service (Claims Administration, Billing, Member Management, Provider Management, Fraud Management, and Others); Provider Service (Medical Billing, Medical Coding, Finance & Accounts, and Others); Pharmaceutical Service (Research & Development, Manufacturing, Sales & Marketing, Supply Chain & Logistics, and Others) and Geography

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

