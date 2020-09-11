Global Security Advisory Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2027

The global security advisory services market accounted for US$ 8.85 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.7% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 37.86 Bn by 2027.

North America leads the security advisory services market by region. North America region is characterized by the presence of well-developed countries such as the US and Canada, strong industry base, and high technology adoption. Due to high level of industry automation and prevalence of digital services among customers, the enterprises in this region are facing a huge risk from cyber-attacks and data breaches. In addition to this, the rising adoption of technologies such as cloud computing, internet of things (IoT), predictive analytics, and artificial intelligence in diverse industry verticals such as BFSI, healthcare, IT, telecom, manufacturing, and government is further increasing the vulnerability of systems and networks towards cyber-attacks and other security threats. The presence of fast growing countries, rising technology adoption, increasing number of connected devices, and digital transformation of processes & services are some of the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of security advisory services market in the APAC region. Other developing regions such as MEA and SAM are also projected to grow at a steady pace, owing to the increasing government initiatives to digitalize the economy with adoption of advanced technologies.

Top Key players: DXC Technology Company, PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited, Cisco Systems, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Verizon, Dimension Data Holdings, eSentire, Ernst & Young Ltd., KPMG International Cooperative, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

The report scrutinizes different business approaches and frameworks that pave the way for success in businesses. The report used Porter’s five techniques for analyzing the Security Advisory Services Market; it also offers the examination of the global market. To make the report more potent and easy to understand, it consists of info graphics and diagrams. Furthermore, it has different policies and development plans which are presented in summary. It analyzes the technical barriers, other issues, and cost-effectiveness affecting the market.

Global Security Advisory Services Market Research Report 2020 carries in-depth case studies on the various countries which are involved in the Security Advisory Services market. The report is segmented according to usage wherever applicable and the report offers all this information for all major countries and associations. It offers an analysis of the technical barriers, other issues, and cost-effectiveness affecting the market. Important contents analyzed and discussed in the report include market size, operation situation, and current & future development trends of the market, market segments, business development, and consumption tendencies. Moreover, the report includes the list of major companies/competitors and their competition data that helps the user to determine their current position in the market and take corrective measures to maintain or increase their share holds.

