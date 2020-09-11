Concrete surface retarders are also called as concrete surface “deactivators,” which are applied to fresh concrete to chemically delay the set of the surface mortar. Growth in industrialization and infrastructure investment, rising urban population, and increasing demand for green buildings are the key factors boosting the growth of concrete surface retarders market.

Moreover, substantial growth in construction industry is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for concrete surface retarders market. However, slow adoption rate among the smaller or local builders and varying governmental regulations over different regions are some of the challenges that are expected to hamper the market growth.

Some of the key players influencing the concrete surface retarders market are Sika, BASF SE, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., GCP Applied Technologies, Fosroc, Inc., MAPEI S.p.A., The Euclid Chemical Company, W. R. Meadows, Inc., Parchem Construction Supplies, and RussTech, Inc. among others.

The “Global Concrete Surface Retarders Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the concrete surface retarders market with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global market with detailed market segmentation by the raw material, type, application, and geography. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the concrete surface retarders market.

It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall concrete surface retarders market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Contents

Introduction Key Takeaways Concrete Surface Retarders Market Landscape Concrete Surface Retarders Market – Key Industry Dynamics Concrete Surface Retarders Market Analysis- Global Concrete Surface Retarders Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Raw Material Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Type Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Application Global Market Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Competitive Landscape Concrete Surface Retarders Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

