Global Automated Parking System mMarket is valued approximately at USD 1.2 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.3% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The Automated Parking system market is on the surging trend considering the global scenario. The aAutomated pParking system market is primarily driven owing to surging number of vehicles, scarcity of land for parking, rising urbanization in both the developed and developing countries and escalating demand for green and sustainable parking solutions.

Major market player included in this report are:

Kyline Parking AG, Citylift Parking, Robotic Parking Systems Inc, Unitronics, Dayang Parking Co Ltd, Automotion Parking Systems, Dongyang Menics, Katopark, Simmatec, IHI

The aAutomated parking management market includes segments of Type, Technology and Application. In the Type segment, Thethe fully automated parking segment is anticipated to hold the largest share considering the forthcoming years. The fFully automated parking system holds the ability to retrieve a car precisely from the parking garage automatically on a real time basis. The high demand for comfort and convenience from consumers, increasing number of luxury projects, and rising adoption of a fully automated parking system by construction companies is driving the fully market .

The regional analysis of global aAutomated pParking sSystem market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising number of passenger and commercial vehicles along with rising focus towards development of smart cities. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2016-2026.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

By Type:

By Mode of Automation

Semi-Automated Parking System

Fully Automated Parking System

By Technology:

Sensor Technology

Mobile Technology

RFID Technology

Other

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

