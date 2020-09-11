Global Industrial Robotics Market is valued approximately USD 44.6 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.2 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Industrial robots exhibit the caliber to operate within strong manufacturing arrangements and operators, releasing the need for further structural or infrastructural expenditures. Industrial runners are incorporating industrial robots amongst the technicians and facilities owing to their small manufacturing footprint, eradicating the need for a separate chamber.

Automakers are implementing laser cutting operation and laser welding application at the plants with the aid of industrial robots, on grounds of better positioning accuracy and higher speed. Robotic lasers adjust the beam focal length and working angle, resulting in faster welding at two laser stitches per second. Further, Technological advancements and decreasing costs are making industrial robots more affordable to SMEs and are enabling seamless incorporation and programming. Shortage of labor and increasing manufacturing requirements is driving the need and acceptance for automation. Rising penetration of collaborative robots in various industries is another factor driving the market.

Major market player included in this report are:

ABB (Switzerland), YASKAWA (Japan), FANUC (Japan), KUKA (Germany), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Japan), DENSO (Japan), NACHI-FUJIKOSHI (Japan), EPSON (Japan), D?rr (Germany)

The regional analysis of global Industrial Robotics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the Rapid Industrialization and Automation and High Labor Cost and Lack of Skilled Workforce. A total of about 261,800 units were sold in 2017, a rise of 37% more than the global sales volume of 2015 (253,300) was reached in this region. This was the highest sales level ever recorded for the fifth year in a row.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

By Type:

Articulated Robots

Collaborative Robots

By Application:

Handling

Assembling

Welding

Processing

Dispensing

Others

By Industry:

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Metals & Machinery

Food & Beverages

Precision Engineering

Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

