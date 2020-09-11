The POS Software market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 3,718.6 Mn in 2018 to US$ 10,171.9 Mn by the year 2027 at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period.

Rise in the concept of promoting electronic payments pertaining to rising digitalization and need to provide hassle-free service on real-time basis to end users are the major drivers propelling the growth of the POS software market. Nonetheless, the integration of advanced technologies such as biometric in POS and the development of mobile POS are drive the growth of the POS software market. Vendors of POS software are highly focused on offering advanced solutions and services to its customers, which is significantly driving the global POS software market.

Top Key Player:

ABB Ltd.,Aclara Technologies LLC,Diehl Metering GmbH,Eaton Corporation,Honeywell International, Inc,Itron Inc,Kamstrup A/S,Landis+Gyr Group AG,Schneider Electric SE,Siemens AG

North America is the second-largest market in the POS Software market. Apart from North America and North America, APAC remains at the third-largest geographic segment in the POS Software market. In APAC, countries such as China, Thailand, Singapore, and South Korea, are noticing increasing adoption of EVs, which is accelerating the number of EV charge stations. In 2019, Royal Dutch Shell launched EV chargers at petrol stations in Singapore. Such initiatives are expected to bolster the adoption of POS Software systems across the region.

North America POS Software Market–Segmentation

Software

Services

North America POS Software Market By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

North America POS Software Market By Application

Inventory Tracking

Purchasing Management

Sales Reporting

Customer Engagement

Others

North America POS Software Market By End User

BFSI

Hospitality

Media and Entertainment

Retail

Others

North America POS Software Market By Country

United States

Canada

Mexico

