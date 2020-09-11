presence of well-developed and economically strong countries such as Germany, France, and the UK and a large concentration of some of the world’s largest companies are two of the major factors that are anticipated to complement the growth of micro mobile data centers in this region. The growth of smart cities in the region is another factor expected to influence the adoption of micro mobile data centers in Europe. Until mid-2018, 78 cities in Europe undertaken smart city development with the support of Smart Cities and Communities European Innovation Partnership (EIP SCC).

micro mobile data center market accounted for USD 2.20 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 8.47 billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.01%.

Top Key Player:

ABB Ltd.,Aclara Technologies LLC,Diehl Metering GmbH,Eaton Corporation,Honeywell International, Inc,Itron Inc,Kamstrup A/S,Landis+Gyr Group AG,Schneider Electric SE,Siemens AG

Europe Meter Data Management System Market–Segmentation

Europe Meter Data Management System Market By Offering

Software

Services

Europe Meter Data Management System Market By Utility Type

Gas

Water

Electricity

Europe Meter Data Management System Market By Application

Smart Grid

Microgrid

Energy Storage

EV Charging

Others

Europe Meter Data Management System Market By End-User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Europe Meter Data Management System Market By Country

Germany

France

Italy

United Kingdom

Russia

Rest of Europe

