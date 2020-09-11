presence of well-developed and economically strong countries such as Germany, France, and the UK and a large concentration of some of the world’s largest companies are two of the major factors that are anticipated to complement the growth of micro mobile data centers in this region. The growth of smart cities in the region is another factor expected to influence the adoption of micro mobile data centers in Europe. Until mid-2018, 78 cities in Europe undertaken smart city development with the support of Smart Cities and Communities European Innovation Partnership (EIP SCC).
micro mobile data center market accounted for USD 2.20 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 8.47 billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.01%.
The Industry reports available in the subscription provide an in-depth analysis on various market topics and enable clients to line up remunerative opportunities. The reports provide the market size & forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.
Top Key Player:
ABB Ltd.,Aclara Technologies LLC,Diehl Metering GmbH,Eaton Corporation,Honeywell International, Inc,Itron Inc,Kamstrup A/S,Landis+Gyr Group AG,Schneider Electric SE,Siemens AG
Europe Meter Data Management System Market–Segmentation
Europe Meter Data Management System Market By Offering
Software
Services
Europe Meter Data Management System Market By Utility Type
Gas
Water
Electricity
Europe Meter Data Management System Market By Application
Smart Grid
Microgrid
Energy Storage
EV Charging
Others
Europe Meter Data Management System Market By End-User
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Europe Meter Data Management System Market By Country
Germany
France
Italy
United Kingdom
Russia
Rest of Europe
