The biotechnology industry is considered as an emerging industry on the global scale. On the back of the growing inventions and innovation, the there has been a rise in biotechnology hubs in niche cities of the US, such as San Francisco, Raleigh, and Chicago. Moreover, several initiatives are being taken in regions such as Europe and Asia to upgrade this industry on regional levels. For instance, in 2015, the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) announced the National Biotechnology Development Strategy 2015-2020, which is also referred to as Strategy-II. The focus of the strategy is to create a robust infrastructure for research and development, help in in understanding the new life processes and utilize the advanced tools for humanity.

Leading Pipettes Market Players:

Brand Gmbh CO KG, Corning Incorporated, Eppendorf AG, Hamilton Medical, HirschmannLaborgeräte GmbH & Co. KG, Mettler Toledo, Nichiryo Co., Ltd., Oxford Lab Product, Sartorius AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Based on type, the global pipettes market is segmented intoair displacement pipettes and positive displacement pipettes. The air displacement pipettessegment held a larger share of the market in 2019, and the market for positive displacement pipettesis expected to grow at a higher CAGR duringthe forecast period.Based on category, the global pipettes market is segmented into electronic and manual. The manualsegment held a larger share of the market in 2019,and the electronicsegment is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.Based on channel type, the global pipettes market is segmented into single channel and multi-channel (8-channel, 12-channel, and others). The multi-channelsegment held a larger share of the market in 2019,and it is further expected to report a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.Based on volume type, the global pipettes market is segmented into adjustable volume and fixed volume. The adjustable volumesegment held a greater share of the market in 2019 and is expected to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.Based on application, the global pipettes market is segmented into pharmaceutical laboratories, biotech laboratories, food and beverage laboratories, forensics laboratories, and others. The pharmaceutical laboratoriessegment held the greatest share of the market in 2019 and is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

