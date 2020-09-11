Global Telecom Technologies Market: Snapshot

Global Telecom Technologies Market: Overview

Telecom technologies have been evolving beyond our imagination. The development of three areas – devices, applications, and networks – has led to the present technological progress in the telecommunication technologies market, promising significant growth. The telecommunication technologies industry is concerned with the delivery of electronic communication in addition to a multitude of products and services such as text-based communication and cell phone audio, Internet access, online video streaming, and the likes. Wired subscriber lines and wireless connections that use satellites to transmit data are the key delivery modes.

Global Telecom Technologies Market: Key Trends

Increasing efforts to deploy 4G and 5G networks, the emergence of IoT (Internet of Things), and increased penetration of technology worldwide have been fuelling the growth of the global telecom technologies market. Increased deployment of over-the-top (OTT) services has also been a major growth driver due to rising demand for non-linear media consumption.

The market’s growth might face restriction from high costs of deployment, upgrading, and maintenance of telecommunication technology devices. Privacy and security issues arising on account of the widespread use of cloud-based systems might also affect market expansion. However, significant opportunities will arise with the emergence of big data.

Global Telecom Technologies Market: Market Potential

A rising number of network reconfiguration plans are being announced by several leading market players. This trend is expected to guide the growth of the global telecom technologies market. Over the last few years, Japan-based NTT, U.S.-based AT&T and Verizon, and German company Deutsche Telekom have witnessed the adoption of upgraded reconfiguration, emphasizing the need for telecom technology.

Another instance is the launch of the premier carrier-grade rack scale NFV (Network Function Virtualization) solution at the Mobile World Congress 2017, in collaboration with China Telecom and Intel announced by Inspur. This hyperscale infrastructure leverages open source technology. Besides securing this joint venture, Inspur has established strong partnerships with leading companies such as Cisco, Nokia, and Siemens.

A large volume of investments have been pouring in for internal R&D activities. For instance, Australian company Telstra has been investing in video platforms via Ooyala, and in digital signatures via Docusign. Several operators are forced to enhance their connectivity and network capacity as the demand from a towering number of businesses and consumers is constantly increasing.

Global Telecom Technologies Market: Regional Outlook

Based on geography, Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe are the key segments. The rising level of deployment of telecom technologies in countries such as China and India is contributing towards the expansion of the market in Asia Pacific. The growth in this region can be attributed to the phenomenal growth in the Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) sector, which covers wireless communication, satellites, landlines, private networks, and the Internet. The high technological development and presence of numerous leading market players in several countries of Europe and North America have contributed towards the growth of these regional markets.

Global Telecom Technologies Market: Competitive Analysis

Some of the major companies operating in the global market for telecom technologies are Cisco Systems, AT&T, HP, Comcast, IBM, Oracle, Intel, and Qualcomm.

A variety of new services and products are being launched by several market players, apart from attaining strategic partnerships and acquisitions. For instance, Spanish company Telefónica has launched an IoT product named ‘Thinking Things’. Through this product, individuals can create programs that can change the climate and lighting in settings such as offices. U.K.-based firm Orange has collaborated with Coca-Cola and Nespresso to develop a machine-to-machine (M2M) communications system. India-based Bharti Airtel, in a joint venture with the State Bank of India, has come up with mobile apps that provide access to local bank branches.