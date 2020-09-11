Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Eco Fiber market.

The global eco fiber market size was estimated at USD 37.24 billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2019 to 2025. Rising awareness among the population regarding environmental sustainability and conservation coupled with growing demand for natural fabrics is likely to propel the market demand over the forecast period.

Numerous manufacturers are adopting innovative production technologies and production methods as well as sustainable business strategies for the development of eco fiber. Additionally, there has been a shift in consumer behavior, where consumers are more inclined toward quality over quantity has boosted the demand for green and sustainable products.

Manmade or regenerated segment emerged as a dominant segment and accounted for 61.7% of the revenue share of U.S. eco fiber market in 2018. Rising emphasis on sustainable disposal of textile and industrial waste to minimize its harmful effects on humans and the environment has spurred the demand for regenerated fibers and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

Increasing environmental concerns coupled with volatility in the conventional fabrics prices have spurred the adoption of eco fibers in the global market. In addition, favorable regulations for manufacturing bio-based products coupled with stringent environmental sanctions on synthetic polymers are also expected to have a positive impact on the growth of eco fibers market over the forecast period.

The procurement of raw materials is governed by many factors such as assessment of quality, financial performance, monitoring of suppliers and sub-suppliers. The raw materials are procured from trade fairs, open auction as well as from suppliers. Increasing number of trade fairs across developing economies from Asia and Africa has increased the competitive rivalry among suppliers.

Rising use of advanced techniques such as enzyme technology, foam technology, and plasma technology for the production of eco-fibers are expected to create new opportunities for the market over the projected period. However, the development of cost-efficient production techniques is a key factor that is anticipated to pose a challenge for market growth in the projected period.

Product

Type Insights of Global Eco Fiber Market

Regenerated eco fiber segment is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period, which can be attributed to rising demand for textiles fibers that are free from pesticides and herbicides. Regenerated fibers are an integral part of manmade fibers and are produced artificially by using either proteins or cellulose.

The shift in trend toward achieving closed-loop production cycle by manufacturers has resulted in the advent of recycled raw materials, which has boosted the demand for recycled eco fibers in recent years. In addition, reusing and reprocessing of used clothing and fibrous materials have gained popularity at a tremendous pace, which is expected to further propel the demand for recycled fibers.

Natural eco fiber is the second largest segment, which accounted for 22.6% of the revenue share in 2018 and is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, as these fibers are naturally obtained from mineral, animal, and vegetable sources and are converted into nonwoven fabrics. In addition, favorable government regulations are expected to aid its market growth.

Organic eco fibers segment is expected to emerge as the fastest growing segment by 2025. The major factor driving the segment is manufacturers are adopting sustainable manufacturing process so that it does not pollute air, surface water, and soil. These fibers are grown in controlled settings without using, chemicals, herbicides, and pesticides.

Application Insights of Global Eco Fiber Market

The textiles segment dominated the eco fibers market in 2018 in terms of revenue and is expected to continue the trend over the forecast period. The segment accounted for a revenue of 46.6% in 2018, owing to rising use of trending and luxury fashionable clothes among all age groups. Polyester, denim, silk, lycra, and cotton fabrics are exclusively used for manufacturing fashion textiles and clothing.

Household & furnishings segment is expected to generate high demand for eco fibers over the forecast period. Rising consumer preference for soft feel, smooth texture, and shape-retaining fabrics is expected to positively influence the consumption of household textiles. Natural fibers such as cotton and linen along with synthetic fibers such as polyester and acrylic polyamides are mainly used for manufacturing household textiles.

Industrial segment emerged as the second fastest application in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% in terms of revenue. These textiles are exclusively used in the construction of tunnels, house structure, and dams. Moreover, they are used for the reinforcement of sewer & pipe linings, walls, thermal & sound insulation panels, hose wrap, and waterproof membranes.

Technological advancements in medical & healthcare sector have resulted in increased use of medical textiles (as nanofibers) in wound healing, bone regeneration, and drug delivery applications. In medical textile application, eco fibers find application in baby diapers, incontinence products, sanitary napkins, surgical sutures, surgical dressing, artificial implants, and disposables.

Regional Insights of Global Eco Fiber Market

Asia Pacific emerged as a dominant market in 2018 and accounted for 32.4% of the revenue share and is expected to lead industry over the forecast period. The growing demand for textile and apparel and increased demand for sustainable textiles are expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period.

The government of China has undertaken initiatives such as subsidies to textile manufacturers and Going Out strategy in its 12th five-year plan for textile industry. This scenario is likely to boost the domestic consumption as well as the consumption of textiles, thereby positively influencing the market growth over the forecast period.

North America is the second-largest region and is expected to reach USD 17.91 billion in 2025 owing to the rising demand for advanced fabrics infused with antimicrobial, antistatic, and antibacterial agents. In addition, the aging population and initiatives to develop superior sports apparel are expected to aid the market growth.

The demand for silk fabrics for use in household and fashion & clothing applications is expected to provide substantial scope for the industry growth of eco fiber in Europe over the projected period. Strict policy imposed by the REACH and ECHA on product quality and distribution of synthetic fabrics is expected to boost the growth rate of sustainable fibers across the region.

Eco Fiber Market Share Insights

The market is characterized of high capital investments and rising awareness regarding sustainable production methods. Key market players are continuously involved in R&D activities in order to develop novel eco-friendly fibers. Increasing investments by new market entrants in innovative technologies is expected to benefit the market growth.

The key players in the organic cotton marketplace across globe have significantly increased their consumption with the top ten companies such as C&A, H&M, Tchibo, Inditex, Nike, Aldi South International, Stanley & Stella, Aldi Einkauf, AB Lindex and Boll & Branch. These companies are increasingly becoming certified to standards such as Textile Exchange Organic Content Standard (OCS).

