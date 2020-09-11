Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the U.S. Esters market.

The U.S. esters market size was estimated at USD 3.61 Billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period. Shifting consumer trend towards health and beauty has led to the adoption of an active lifestyle and carefully, which further formulates the diet that includes fatty acid esters (FAE). FAE promotes weight loss by burning calories and accelerating the body to metabolize food and energy faster.

Increase in the demand for emulsifiers and stabilizers in personal care and detergent sectors is anticipated to drive product demand over the forecast period. Additionally, hydraulic stability and lubricity of phosphate and fatty acid derivatives are further expected to drive the growth of the industry over the forecast period.

Acrylic esters were the leading segment and accounted for the highest market volume in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period. Non-toxic nature of acrylic esters is responsible for growing adoption in various industries and is used as building blocks for industrial polymers. These esters are extensively used in construction industry.

Fatty esters are largely used as food additives in ice creams, baked goods and other processed products to moisturize, stabilize and thicken the food. They are used to provide smooth texture and improve stability of several cosmetics and personal care products. In addition, they are also used in combination with prescription drugs for treating food absorption disorders due to gastrectomy.

Increasing adoption of high calorie, junk diet, and lower exercise rates have boosted obesity levels among the residents in the country. Numerous economic costs are associated with obesity such as medical and productivity. Additionally, direct medical costs such as diagnosis and prescription are associated with obesity-related diseases.

Product Insights of U.S. Esters Market

Fatty esters are used in several applications such as personal care, lubricants, paper and food products. The demand for fatty esters is surging in the industrial applications owing to the environment responsiveness, which is expected to augment the U.S. esters market growth in the estimated time span.

Along with this, consumers these days are more inclined towards natural and specialty esters in personal care products that will further drive the markets growth. Increasing consumption of fatty esters in biodiesels coupled with the growing demand for biodiesels due to the presence of supporting regulations is likely to propel the demand for FAE industry rapidly in the forthcoming years.

Additionally, there is an acceleration in the demand for fatty esters, which is derived from vegetable-based sources because of the biomass content. R&D activities in the field of esters have resulted in the development of fatty esters that are used for their thickening and solvency properties.

Recovering economy and increasing demand for bio-lubricants from a highly developed automotive industry is projected to balance the regional demand. Fatty acid esters are also increasingly being used to manufacture sustainable and dermatologically safe detergents and surfactants for household cleaning products.

Applications Insights

Esters have marked a significant presence in cosmetics and food industry. However, the ingredients biodegradability and environment-friendly characteristic are expected to drive esters demand in other industries too. Stringent environmental regulations are anticipated to urge manufacturers in fuel-dependent industries to switch to eco-friendly alternatives.

Major countries in North America and Europe such as the U.S., Germany, the UK, and France have witnessed a shifting trend towards eco-friendly substitutes in paints, lubricants, chemicals, and packaging industries.

A diverse range of esters has enhanced its application scope in many industrial applications. Fatty esters that are used majorly in the personal care sector have gained market penetration in other applications such as thickening agent and pigment dispersing agents. This is expected to drive innovation in end-use industries, such as paints and coatings, that require stabilizers and dispersants in their pigment solutions.

Cellulose ester derivatives find usage in pharmaceutical industries. Cellulose ester derivatives have enhanced mechanical characteristics and film forming ability that enhance its requirement in osmotic drug delivery systems.

Market Share Insights of U.S. Esters Market

Top multinational corporations dominate the U.S. esters market and have incorporated various operations along the value chain, from raw material processing to ester production, until the distribution of finished products.

Ester manufacturers such as Procter & Gamble (P&G), Evonik Industries, Sasol, PCC Chemax, Archer Daniels Midland, Honeywell, and Dow Chemical are actively indulged in product & technology innovations, R&D investments, and industrial collaborations to expand their product portfolio in the global market. There is also a considerable presence of independent alcohol and oleochemical manufacturers such as VVF, Parchem, Matrix Universal, Cayman Chemicals, Pacific Oleo, and Eastman Chemical Company. These independent manufacturers provide raw material to ester manufacturers through a wide distribution network.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of U.S. Esters Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional & country levels and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2014 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the U.S. esters market on the basis of product and application:

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Fatty Esters

Phosphate Esters

Acrylic Esters

Cellulose Esters

Allyl & Aromatic Esters

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Personal care

Food & beverages

Lubricants

Pharmaceuticals

Paints & coatings

Surfactants & detergents

Packaging

Automotive & transportation

Others

